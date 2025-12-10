Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi to see three Inter Miami teammates depart ahead of 2026 MLS season

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during a MLS game.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during a MLS game.

Lionel Messi capped the 2025 season by leading Inter Miami to the MLS Cup, but the front office is already shifting focus toward strengthening the squad for next year. Starting internally, three of Messi’s teammates will now have to look for new clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba open the door for Inter Miami to pursue another high-profile signing, with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul occupying the Designated Player slots. Still, before any major additions are announced, several players will be moving on from Fort Lauderdale.

With MLS releasing the Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Fafa Picault, Ryan Sailor, and Allen Obando are the three Inter Miami players set to be offloaded. Picault and Sailor have contracts expiring in December 2025, while the Ecuadorian forward has been included in the End-of-Year Waivers.

Picault logged the most minutes of the trio, appearing in 28 matches and scoring four goals, but with Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti earning starting roles through stronger performances, the veteran winger’s importance in the squad diminished. Sailor, meanwhile, played just 184 minutes across six matches, serving mostly as an unused substitute.

Ryan Sailor (L), Fafa Picault (M), and Allen Obando (R) wearing the Inter Miami jersey.

Ryan Sailor (L), Fafa Picault (M), and Allen Obando (R) wearing the Inter Miami jersey.

Obando’s case is more complicated, as the 19-year-old arrived as a promising long-term prospect, but inconsistent performances and physical setbacks pushed him out of the rotation. He managed only seven appearances and two goals since joining in March, falling out of favor with both the coaching staff and the front office.

Advertisement
Bad news for Lionel Messi: Key Inter Miami player reportedly targeted by South American giants

see also

Bad news for Lionel Messi: Key Inter Miami player reportedly targeted by South American giants

As a result, Obando is the lone Inter Miami player listed in MLS’s End-of-Year Waivers, with San Jose holding the first pick and Miami selecting 30th in each round. Clubs will have until Thursday to submit a claim, with Obando hoping to land a fresh opportunity as the Herons turn to reinforcing the squad for their 2026 title defense.

Three Inter Miami players still up in the air

Picault, Sailor, and Obando appear set to depart Messi’s team, but several other roster decisions remain unresolved—aside from the situation surrounding star striker Luis Suárez—particularly involving three Argentine players.

Inter Miami’s Marcelo Weigandt, Rocco Ríos-Novo, and Óscar Ustari were listed in Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process. Weigandt and Ríos-Novo have loan deals expiring, and it remains unclear whether the club will attempt to secure their permanent transfers. Ustari is out of contract as well, raising further questions as Miami risk losing two of their most-used goalkeepers from the 2025 season.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi could be key to Mohamed Salah’s arrival in MLS, hints commissioner Don Garber

Lionel Messi could be key to Mohamed Salah’s arrival in MLS, hints commissioner Don Garber

In the middle of his conflict with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah received unexpected advice from Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber regarding Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami potential rivals for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup revealed

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami potential rivals for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup revealed

The draw of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup was made on Tuesday, and now Lionel Messi's Inter Miami know their potential rivals in the competition.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

As France manager Didier Deschamps prepares for what will be his final major competition with the national team, he acknowledges that the upcoming event carries extra weight — especially with the possibility that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both appear on soccer’s greatest stage for the sixth time.

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Following Gareth Bale’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2013, there were rumors about a tense rivalry between him and Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s leadership. With several years on his departure, the Welshman decided to reveal key details about his relationship with the Portuguese star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo