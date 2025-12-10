Trending topics:
Copa do Brasil
How to watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa do Brasil

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Kaua Prates of Cruzeiro
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesKaua Prates of Cruzeiro
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruzeiro vs Corinthians
WHAT 2025 Copa do Brasil
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, December 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo and FOX Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As the Brazilian calendar nears its conclusion, the Copa do Brasil semifinal puts the spotlight on a must-see clash between two historic clubs meeting at very different moments. Cruzeiro arrive with confidence after one of the league’s strongest performances, locking up a third-place finish with 70 points and earning a return to the Copa Libertadores, a resume that has many viewing them as the team to beat.

Corinthians, however, refuse to be counted out; their 2025 campaign has been inconsistent, but flashes of top-level form and a proven ability to rise in big games make them a dangerous opponent with everything to gain. With silverware, pride, and momentum on the line, this semifinal has all the ingredients of a classic—make sure you’re tuned in and don’t miss a second of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cruzeiro vs Corinthians and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
