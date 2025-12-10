Trending topics:
Report: Harry Kane makes a final decision on his future with Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumors

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich carries the match ball after the Bundesliga match.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich carries the match ball after the Bundesliga match.

Bayern Munich have established themselves as one of the best teams in the world, maintaining a dominant style of play with consistent results. Coach Vincent Kompany managed to navigate through injuries, putting together a fairly solid lineup. Harry Kane has become the team’s leader, shining as a goal scorer. Given his low release clause, the Englishman has reportedly caught the attention of Barcelona and has already made a decision about his future.

Harry Kane reportedly had been considered one of Barcelona’s main targets, as they are looking for a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Even though his signing could have been complex, the Englishman holds a release clause valued at $74.8 million in January 2026, putting his future up in the air. However, Christian Falk reports that the 32-year-old striker has decided not to leave the German team, rejecting a move to the Culers.

Kane not only decided to stay with Bayern Munich but is also expected to discuss a contract renewal. With his impressive performances, the German team has agreed to hold talks with the English striker in January 2026, when his release clause expires. With his current deal ending in 2027, Harry will likely sign a one-year extension to continue etching his name in the team’s history as he chases to win more titles in his tenure.

Harry Kane leads a fast-growing project at Bayern Munich

Far from economics being the decisive factor, Harry Kane remains motivated to continue at Bayern Munich because of the promising sporting project. Vincent Kompany has elevated this project to a new level, implementing a style that disorients opponents. Additionally, the arrival of Luis Díaz and the impressive performances by Josip Stanišić and Konrad Laimer have helped keep the team’s losses to a minimum this season.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich

Not only does the team’s impressive level maintain Harry Kane’s interest, but the 32-year-old star also serves as the cornerstone of this sporting project. Since his arrival at Bayern Munich in 2023, he has played 119 games, scoring 113 goals and providing 29 assists. Moreover, the Englishman significantly influences the team’s build-up play, with his importance extending far beyond mere statistics.

Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: 'There's no rush'

Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: ‘There’s no rush’

Not only Kane: Bayern Munich expected to close key contract renewal

While Harry Kane’s future with Bayern Munich looks promising, the club is focusing on securing another crucial renewal. Dayot Upamecano, whose contract expires in June 2026, seems likely to extend his stay with the German team. According to Christian Falk, the front office is optimistic about renewing the center-back’s contract, thanks in part to his strong relationship with Vincent Kompany and his desire to continue working with him.

