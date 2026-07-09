Lamine Yamal praises Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup performances: ‘Nobody expected him to be performing at such a high level’

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has shown that he remains one of the tournament’s best players. After playing five matches, he has scored eight goals and provided one assist, serving as Argentina’s focal point at 39 years old. Leading his national team to the quarterfinals, Lamine Yamal decided to praise Messi, making it clear his performances and records means to his professional career.

“Incredible. I think everyone knows who Messi is, but nobody expected him to be performing at such a high level. I’m really happy for him, just as I’m happy for Neymar, even though he’s no longer here, and Cristiano. For me, they shaped the childhood of everyone who is playing now, and anything good that happens to them is good for me,” Lamine Yamal revealed, via Mundo Deportivo.

Far from viewing Lionel Messi as competition, Lamine has made it clear that he sees him as a role model for his career. By breaking records, Messi continues to attract more fans to the tournament and raise the bar even higher, while leading the race for the tournament’s MVP award. While the Argentine legend and Yamal do not share an identical playing style, the 18-year-old star has made it clear that Messi has had a major influence on his professional career.

Unlike Messi, Lamine Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup as the clear favorite to shine. However, the 39-year-old veteran has outperformed him by a considerable margin. While the Argentine star has scored eight goals, the young Spanish star has managed just one in five matches. With that in mind, Lionel continues to prove why he is one of the greatest players in history, with more matches still ahead to further expand his legacy.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: A potential 2026 World Cup final clash

Before the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s Argentina were set to face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the Finalissima. However, the match was canceled after both sides failed to reach a logistical agreement. As a result, they shifted their focus to shining at the highly anticipated tournament. With both teams having reached the quarterfinals, a showdown between Barcelona’s greatest legend and its brightest young star could still take place in the final.

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With Argentina and Spain on opposite sides of the bracket at the 2026 World Cup, they could still meet in the final. If Luis de la Fuente’s team defeat Belgium, they would face either France or Morocco in the tournament’s semifinals. As one of the top contenders, they have a strong chance of reaching the final and competing for the title they have not won in 16 years. There, they could face Argentina.

If Argentina defeat Switzerland in the quarterfinals, they would face either Norway or England in the semifinals. With Messi in outstanding form, they arrive as the clear favorites to reach the final. As a result, the clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could still happen, but on the biggest stage in international soccer, making it one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups.