Lionel Messi congratulates Argentina and Inter Miami teammate after reaching 2025 U-20 World Cup final

Argentina’s U-20 side edged Colombia 1-0 in the semifinals at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium to reach yet another U-20 World Cup final. After the victory secured a place in the 2025 edition’s title match, legend Lionel Messi took the chance to congratulate the national team, and especially his Inter Miami teammate.

La Albiceleste and Colombia were set for a thrilling all–South American clash, particularly after both teams had knocked out top contenders like Mexico and Spain in the quarterfinals. In a tightly contested match with few clear chances, Inter Miami striker Mateo Silvetti scored the decisive goal after a brilliant solo run by Gianluca Prestianni, sealing Argentina’s ticket to the final.

The win sparked celebrations across the country — and among Argentina’s senior stars, including goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez and captain Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took to Instagram to share a message of support: “Let’s gooo, to the final!! Congratulations to everyone!! Great job, Toto Silvetti!”

Messi, who famously won the U-20 World Cup in 2005, had already praised the squad after their quarterfinal win over Mexico, again singling out Silvetti for his goal. The young forward has proven to be a reliable impact player, scoring in three consecutive knockout games since the Round of 16 victory against Nigeria, including the decisive strike against Colombia.

Lionel Messi’s message to Argentina U-20 team.

Thanks to his impressive form, Silvetti has become one of the tournament’s breakout stars. Argentina’s U-20s will now face Morocco in the final after the African side defeated France on penalties following a 1-1 draw. With Silvetti in top form, and Messi and other senior figures watching closely, Argentina will aim to extend its record as the most successful nation in the competition’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi handed huge boost as international Inter Miami teammate signs new deal

Argentina reaches first U-20 final in 18 years

The U-20 World Cup has been held since 1977, and with editions every two years, Argentina has established itself as the tournament’s most successful nation, winning six titles in seven finals. However, the reigning record holder is set to end an 18-year drought, as this will be the first time La Albiceleste reaches the final since 2007.

The last time Argentina reached the U-20 World Cup final was in 2007 in Canada, when the team defeated the Czech Republic 2-1. Led by future Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer and best player, that squad became a symbol of Argentina’s golden generation. Since then, the team has struggled to replicate that dominance, until now.

The final will once again take place at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium, the same venue where Argentina defeated Colombia. Diego Placente, who led the team to the final, won the tournament himself as a player in 1997, and now aims to repeat history as head coach.

Advertisement