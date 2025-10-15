Trending topics:
Lionel Messi handed huge boost as international Inter Miami teammate signs new deal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi is set to see the departure of some of his long-time teammates at Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 season, raising concern as the club looks to build toward the World Cup year. But with less than three months left before several contracts expire, Messi has been handed a major boost, one of his international teammates has signed a new long-term deal with the Herons.

In recent weeks, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s retirements sent shockwaves through Inter Miami, especially for Messi, who shared the pitch with both for years at FC Barcelona. Despite being 37 and 36, respectively, the veteran duo played key roles in Miami’s setup, making their departures a significant blow to the squad heading into the new campaign.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami announced that midfielder David Ruiz has signed a contract extension through 2028. The Honduras international and club academy product, whose previous deal ran through 2025, will remain with the Herons for at least three more seasons, with an option for an additional year.

Ruiz expressed his pride after signing the extension, telling the club’s media channels: “It means a lot to me. I’m very proud to sign with this beautiful club. It’s an honor for me and my family to represent the place where I was born. Thank God for giving me this opportunity. It’s not easy to get my second contract. What I can promise is to give everything for the badge, to take the club as high as possible, to never give up, and to always move forward with my head held high.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF takes a shot during a penalty shootout in a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF.

Injuries limited Ruiz throughout the 2025 season — he managed just 181 minutes across seven appearances, averaging 26 minutes per match. After undergoing surgery in September, the 21-year-old is now expected to play a more prominent role once fully fit, as the club continues to invest in his development.

What is the Messi Cup? Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi announces new tournament with Barcelona and Manchester City as guests

What is the Messi Cup? Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi announces new tournament with Barcelona and Manchester City as guests

Other Inter Miami players nearing contract expiration

With Busquets and Alba now out of the team’s plans, attention has turned to the futures of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. The Argentine captain is expected to sign a new two-year contract, though the official announcement has yet to be made. Suárez’s situation, meanwhile, remains uncertain as he evaluates his next move.

Beyond the two stars, several other players are nearing the end of their contracts and could either enter free agency or return to their parent clubs once their loans expire:

  • Baltasar Rodríguez
  • Tadeo Allende
  • Marcelo Weigandt
  • Yannick Bright
  • Allen Obando
  • Rocco Ríos Novo
  • Ian Fray
  • Fafà Picault
  • Ryan Sailor
  • William Yarbrough
