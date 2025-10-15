Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Real Madrid star’s raw confession on Champions League title: ‘I didn’t win it, it wasn’t mine’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Vinicius and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesVinicius and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are the club with the most UEFA Champions League titles. Over the past 70 years, they’ve lifted the trophy 15 times — more than double the total of their closest challenger, AC Milan (7). The most recent of those titles came in 2024, but one member of that squad has now made a surprising confession.

“I didn’t win it, it wasn’t mine,” admitted Arda Guler in a recent interview with L’Équipe. He was referring to his limited role in the team during that campaign — his first with Real Madrid after joining from Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Guler has understandable reasons to feel that way. That year, he dealt with multiple injuries that made adapting to the Spanish side difficult, to the point where he didn’t play a single minute in that season’s Champions League. However, he was on the bench for 8 of the team’s 13 matches in the European campaign.

Rather than feeling frustrated by that experience, the Turkish midfielder is using it as motivation for the future. “We have to go get another,” he said. That’s one of my main goals. I want kids in my country to be able to say, ‘Arda did it, I can do it too.’”

Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Arda Guler’s numbers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid paid around $23 million in 2023 to beat out Barcelona and sign Guler. The left-footed midfielder’s clear talent had caught the attention of both Spanish giants, but Los Blancos’ stronger financial position and the player’s own preference helped seal the deal.

Advertisement
Two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid makes a strong confession after injury struggles: ‘I considered retirement’

see also

Two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid makes a strong confession after injury struggles: ‘I considered retirement’

After that first injury-plagued season, in which Arda played just 12 matches and scored 6 goals, his role grew significantly the following year. Still under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he made 49 appearances and scored 6 goals.

This season, under Xabi Alonso, Arda Guler’s numbers are even better. He has featured in both Champions League matches and all eight La Liga games so far, registering 3 goals and 4 assists in total.

The Champions League remains Guler’s biggest goal

Having lifted the trophy without playing a single minute in the 2023–24 Champions League, Guler saw more action the following season. He played in seven matches, but the team’s overall performance was less convincing, and they were eliminated in the quarterfinals with a heavy 1–5 defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement

This year, Real Madrid have another opportunity to showcase their strength on the European stage — and so far, they’re off to a perfect start. They’ve taken maximum points, with a 2–1 win over Olympique Marseille in their opener followed by a 5–0 rout of Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan. Guler started both matches and recorded one assist.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
UEFA Champions League to introduce opening match featuring previous winner starting in 2027-28

UEFA Champions League to introduce opening match featuring previous winner starting in 2027-28

New changes are set to be introduced in the UEFA Champions League, with an opening match featuring the previous season’s winner starting in the 2027-28 edition among the most significant.

Two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid makes a strong confession after injury struggles: ‘I considered retirement’

Two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid makes a strong confession after injury struggles: ‘I considered retirement’

In recent years, Real Madrid have managed to maintain their impressive dominance at the European level. However, a two-time Champions League winner player, who played a key role, has made a surprising confession amid his injury drama in recent years.

Harry Kane makes bold Ballon d’Or claim, sets Champions League and World Cup expectations

Harry Kane makes bold Ballon d’Or claim, sets Champions League and World Cup expectations

With the Champions League and World Cup standing as the most coveted trophies of the 2025–26 season, Harry Kane has made a bold statement about the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina leapfrogs Kylian Mbappé’s France in FIFA Rankings after October international break

Lionel Messi’s Argentina leapfrogs Kylian Mbappé’s France in FIFA Rankings after October international break

With the October international break over, Lionel Messi’s Argentina is set to surpass Kylian Mbappé’s France in the FIFA Rankings.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo