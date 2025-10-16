Al-Nassr defender Inigo Martinez makes four-word Cristiano Ronaldo claim that perfectly describes Portugal record-holder

When Inigo Martinez traded the grandeur of Barcelona for the golden sands of Riyadh, few expected him to speak so candidly about his move — or his first encounters with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish defender, now donning the yellow of Al-Nassr, has opened up about his early days alongside the Portuguese superstar, sharing a surprisingly revealing four-word claim that captured global attention.

After two rollercoaster seasons at Barcelona, Martinez made the bold decision to leave the Camp Nou this summer. The 34-year-old, who helped the Blaugrana complete a domestic treble last season, exercised a clause in his contract that allowed him to depart for free if a lucrative offer from abroad arrived. That offer came from Saudi Arabia — and more specifically, from a club that has become synonymous with ambition: Al-Nassr.

The veteran defender’s journey in Catalonia ended on a high note. Having joined Barca in 2023 as a free agent from Athletic Club, the centre-back initially struggled to adapt under Xavi Hernandez. Still, his fortunes turned under Hansi Flick, with whom he developed what he called an “exceptional” relationship. He became a cornerstone of a defense that featured rising star Pau Cubarsí, and his commanding presence earned him a short contract extension earlier this year.

Yet when the Saudi Pro League came calling, the allure proved irresistible. The Saudi giants offered not just financial security but also a new challenge — a chance to partner with one of the greatest players in soccer history. “I didn’t even dare to tell Hansi Flick about my decision,” Martinez admitted, emphasizing how difficult it was to part ways with a manager who had reignited his career.

Tweet placeholder

What did Inigo Martinez say about Ronaldo?

But it was his remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo that caught the eye of fans across the world. When asked about his first impressions of his new teammate, the Spanish veteran delivered a reflection that summed up his experience so far — a simple but profound four-word statement: “Often appearances are deceiving.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That phrase, both humble and revealing, spoke volumes about what the defender has witnessed in Riyadh. He went on to elaborate: “His welcome surprised me. He is approachable, competitive, and lives football to the fullest.”

Tweet placeholder

Behind the global fame and carefully curated image, the 34-year-old defender found a teammate deeply committed to his craft, still hungry for success even in the twilight of his career. Ronaldo’s relentless professionalism and warmth toward newcomers have made an impression not just on the Spaniard but on the entire dressing room.

Advertisement