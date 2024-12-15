Former Manchester United and French national team player Patrice Evra has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo nearly joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2018, potentially forming a legendary partnership with Lionel Messi.

In an interview with French channel RMC, Evra, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s at Manchester United, disclosed Ronaldo’s consideration of a move to PSG following his departure from Real Madrid: “Did Cristiano ever want to come to PSG? Yes. That was before signing with Juventus.”

Evra elaborated on Ronaldo’s options at the time: “He had the option to go to Chelsea, Juventus, and Paris, because he said he would never go to Arsenal. And he was interested in the Parisian project.” Ultimately, Ronaldo chose a €117 million transfer to Juventus.

A potential dream team

Had Ronaldo joined PSG, he would have played alongside Messi (who joined PSG in mid-2021), Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Sergio Ramos, forming an incredibly star-studded team.

Evra defended Ronaldo’s potential to adapt to the PSG environment: “They can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he’s doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi now.” This highlights Ronaldo’s ability to integrate into new cultures and teams.

Patrice Evra’s revelation sheds light on a previously unknown aspect of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. The possibility of Ronaldo joining PSG and forming a team with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, and Ramos would have been a truly remarkable moment in football history. While it didn’t happen, the anecdote highlights the ambition of both players and the potential for unexpected partnerships in the world of professional football.