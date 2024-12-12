Transfermarkt recently updated the market values of 855 Major League Soccer (MLS) players, resulting in a notable shift at the top of the rankings. Lionel Messi and Riqui Puig now share the top spot, each valued at €20 million.

Despite his 30 goal contributions in 19 games, Messi’s market value decreased by €5 million to €20 million. Transfermarkt Data Administrator North America, Dominic Becker, explained the adjustment: “With 30 goal contributions in 19 games, Messi remains the best player in the league. But father time has also impacted the best footballer of all time. As a result, we had to make an age-related adjustment to his market value.”

Even with the reduction, Messi remains the world’s most valuable player over 34, €5 million ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Riqui Puig’s market value increased to €20 million, mirroring Messi’s valuation. Becker praised Puig’s pivotal role in LA Galaxy’s MLS Cup victory: “Puig has elevated the LA Galaxy to new heights. His performances were fundamental for the club winning the MLS Cup for the first time in ten years. His technical abilities, the eye for teammates, and the ability to finish are unparalleled in MLS. Should he maintain his form after his ACL injury, then it is only a question of time for him to return to a top-five league.” Puig suffered an ACL injury in the Western Conference Final but still provided the game-winning assist.

Significant upgrades for LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew players

Other LA Galaxy players also received significant market value increases following their playoff run: Joseph Paintsil (€10 million), Dejan Joveljić (€6.5 million), and Gabriel Pec (€12 million). Becker highlighted Pec’s potential: “Gabriel Pec, together with Joveljić and Paintsil, has formed one of the best-attacking trios in MLS history… Pec has everything an elite winger needs: speed, technical ability, an eye for his teammate, and good finishing. It isn’t surprising that both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the 23-year-old Brazilian.”

Pec scored 21 goals and 18 assists in 41 games this season. Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernández also saw a significant increase (€15 million), reflecting his 40 goal contributions in 41 games.

Other players receiving notable upgrades include: Evander (Portland Timbers), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), and Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake City). Becker specifically mentioned Lewis Morgan’s contributions to the Red Bulls’ MLS Cup run.