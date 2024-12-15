Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs are finalizing their rosters for the 2025 season, resulting in a significant number of notable free agents. The availability of these experienced and talented players presents a prime opportunity for teams to strengthen their squads.
These free agents represent a significant opportunity for MLS teams to bolster their rosters. Their experience and proven abilities in the league will be highly sought after.
The signings made during this period will play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the 2025 MLS season.
Top 10 free agents
- Carlos Vela (Forward, LAFC): A highly creative and prolific goalscorer, Vela was the 2019 MLS MVP and a key figure in LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup victory. He played only 4 minutes this season.
- Josef Martínez (Forward, CF Montréal): A decorated MLS veteran, Martínez won an MLS Cup, Golden Boot, and MVP award with Atlanta United. He remains one of the league’s top active goalscorers (14 goals, 3 assists in 26 games in 2024).
- Xavier Arreaga (Defender, New England Revolution): A strong and consistent defender, Arreaga played a crucial role in Seattle Sounders’ 2022 Concacaf Champions League triumph (32 games in 2024).
- Raúl Ruidíaz (Forward, Seattle Sounders): A prolific goal scorer, Ruidíaz played a key role in Seattle’s 2019 MLS Cup win and 2022 Concacaf Champions League victory (8 goals in 32 games in 2024). He is Seattle’s all-time leading scorer.
- Fafà Picault (Forward, Vancouver Whitecaps): A versatile and dynamic winger, Picault has had a successful MLS career with Nashville SC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Philadelphia Union (10 goals, 8 assists in 40 games in 2024).
- Johnny Russell (Forward, Sporting Kansas City): The captain of Sporting KC, Russell is known for his leadership and ability to score crucial goals (5 goals, 5 assists in 36 games in 2024). A club icon since 2018.
- Jesús Murillo (Defender, LAFC): A strong central defender, Murillo was a key part of LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup-winning team (34 games, 1 assist in 2024).
- Albert Rusnák (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders): A creative midfielder with excellent vision and game management skills (11 goals, 16 assists in 42 games in 2024).
- Jeremy Ebobisse (Forward, San Jose Earthquakes): A mobile and clinical forward, Ebobisse has scored important goals for San Jose in recent seasons (10 goals, 1 assist in 35 games in 2024).
- João Paulo (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders): A technically gifted Brazilian midfielder, João Paulo was vital in Seattle’s 2022 Concacaf Champions League success (32 games, 1 assist in 2024).
