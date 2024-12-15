Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs are finalizing their rosters for the 2025 season, resulting in a significant number of notable free agents. The availability of these experienced and talented players presents a prime opportunity for teams to strengthen their squads.

The signings made during this period will play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the 2025 MLS season.

Top 10 free agents

Carlos Vela (Forward, LAFC): A highly creative and prolific goalscorer, Vela was the 2019 MLS MVP and a key figure in LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup victory. He played only 4 minutes this season.

Xavier Arreaga (Defender, New England Revolution): A strong and consistent defender, Arreaga played a crucial role in Seattle Sounders’ 2022 Concacaf Champions League triumph (32 games in 2024).

Johnny Russell (Forward, Sporting Kansas City): The captain of Sporting KC, Russell is known for his leadership and ability to score crucial goals (5 goals, 5 assists in 36 games in 2024). A club icon since 2018.

A strong central defender, Murillo was a key part of LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup-winning team (34 games, 1 assist in 2024). Albert Rusnák (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders): A creative midfielder with excellent vision and game management skills (11 goals, 16 assists in 42 games in 2024).