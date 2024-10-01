Manchester United officials have a fairly massive dilemma on their hands at the moment as candidates line up to replace manager Erik ten Hag. After enduring one of their worst Premier League campaigns last year, the club has once again started slowly this season. The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the English top-flight standings following a recent 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Because of the team’s slow start, many are suggesting Ten Hag could soon get fired. After all, the Spurs loss in front of the home crowd was not a minor blip of the season. Instead, United has dropped three of their first six Premier League matches so far.

United previously shocked many in the soccer world by rewarding Ten Hag with a contract extension this summer. This came after the club’s awful 2023/24 campaign but also following the manager’s FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City. The trophy undoubtedly saved Ten Hag’s job. Nevertheless, most pundits believed the club should have made a managerial change regardless of the big win.

United is willing to give manager more time due to contract extension

Despite the team’s ongoing struggles, Ten Hag is reportedly safe from getting fired at the moment. This is likely directly due to United’s decision to give the manager a new deal. Because of the contract, the Red Devils would supposedly have to pay Ten Hag around $23 million in a severance package.

However, team brass could soon change their stance on the issue if United continues to struggle. Ten Hag may find it difficult to make it beyond October due to their upcoming fixture list. United next faces FC Porto in the Europa League before playing Aston Villa and Brentford back in the Premier League.

Along with these three tricky matchups, the Red Devils then also travel to Turkey to face former manager Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce. United ends the month with a match against West Ham and then a Carabao Cup fixture with Leicester.

Assuming United’s woes continue, several coaches are already being linked with the club. One possible option could very well come from within. Team brass brought in former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer to work as an assistant under Ten Hag.

The decision was seen as a potential safety net for the club should they fire the manager. The former PSV boss could take over the team, at least on an interim basis. Van Nistelrooy is familiar with the players and likely has a solid understanding of the team. This would seemingly give him an advantage if United were to make a midseason change.

Three coaches top candidates to replace Ten Hag at United

Nevertheless, there are also plenty of other options for United as well. Thomas Tuchel could potentially become the frontrunner at the helm shortly. After all, the team’s new ownership reportedly met with the German coach earlier this summer. This was, of course, before they eventually opted to give Ten Hag a new deal.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has also been identified as a potential replacement as well. The Italian coach lifted the 2023/24 Serie A title with the Nerazzurri. He also guided the club to consecutive Coppa Italia trophies in recent years as well.

United brass may also opt to go with an Englishman for the position as well. Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate would be in the running if team executives go this route. Potter even discussed links with the Red Devils during a recent appearance on Sky Sports. The former Brighton coach also worked with current United sporting director Dan Ashworth while with the Seagulls.

Southgate may be the most underwhelming choice by United. The former England manager was regularly ridiculed by Three Lions fans for being too safe and implementing boring tactics during his time with the national team. Nevertheless, United’s new ownership is fond of Southgate.

