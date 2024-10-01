Barcelona will have to play an upcoming Champions League match without fans in the stands. UEFA has officially barred the Catalan club from selling tickets to their next away game in the competition. Barca, however, plays their next two fixtures in the tournament at home. This means that the fan ban will not be in place until a trip to Serbia in November. Red Star Belgrade hosts Barca on November 6th.

The decision by the governing body comes as several Barca supporters were found guilty of racist behavior in Monaco. The two teams squared off on September 19th in the opening round of the newly reformed Champions League. Monaco shocked the Spanish side on the night after the traveling team was reduced to 10 players. Defender Eric Garcia was sent off in the 10th minute of the game.

Along with the ban, UEFA also fined Barca $11,000 because of the incidents. One of the issues stems from a specific sign displayed by Barca fans during the Monaco match. A black banner that read ‘Flick Heil’ was caught on camera in the away section at the stadium. The sign, which has Nazi overtones, was referencing Barca’s new German manager, Hansi Flick.

UEFA issued ban because Barca fans are repeat offenders

Following the game, Barca Vice President Elena Fort condemned the controversial decisions by the select fans. “Disgraceful,” Fort said of the issue. “It’s disgusting and sad that someone who says they love the club acts in this manner. Everything has a limit. This can never be repeated. Never.”

Flick was also asked about the banner during a recent press conference. The coach opted not to address the manner but did point to his colleague’s previous response. “I think Elena Fort has given the right answer,” claimed Flick. “Every word I will do now is too much for that. It’s not worth to say something. I think it’s done.”

UEFA opted to issue the ban because Barca fans are repeat offenders on the issue. Multiple supporters of the Spanish side were previously arrested last season following a fixture with Paris Saint-Germain. The fans in question allegedly performed nazi salutes during the game. Barca was knocked out of last season’s Champions League by the Parisians in the quarterfinals.

Barca fans who previously purchased tickets to the future match in Serbia will be issued a refund. Because they are repeat offenders, Barca will also be banned from selling away tickets to another Champions League match in the future.

Flick is off to a fast start with Barcelona

On the pitch, Flick has gotten off to a fast start in the early stages of his Barca career. With the German at the helm, the Catalan club has won seven of their first nine matches so far this season. In LaLiga play, Flick managed to collect victories in each of his first seven games on the sidelines.

The club, however, was recently stunned by Osasuna last weekend. Despite the defeat, Barca remains top of the Spanish top-flight table at the moment. They currently hold a three-point lead over bitter rivals Real Madrid. Flick is finding early success thanks mostly to implementing a formidable offense with his new team. Barca has scored an incredible 25 league goals in eight matches.

The manager will next try to get his team back on track in the Champions League. Barca is hosting Swiss side Young Boys in the competition on Tuesday. The club is currently struggling both domestically and in the European competition. They are near the bottom of the standings in the Swiss Super League and were recently thumped 3-0 by Aston Villa in Champions League play.

