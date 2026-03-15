Lamine Yamal’s Spain confirm friendly on planned Finalissima date: What about Messi’s Argentina?

The cancellation of the Finalissima has left both Spain and Argentina scrambling to fill their March international window schedules at the last minute. While Lamine Yamal and La Roja have already secured their replacements, Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste are still staring at a deeply uncertain picture.

The first obstacle that prevented the Finalissima from going ahead was the venue, after Qatar was ruled out due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Spain‘s proposal to host the game at the Santiago Bernabéu did not sit well with the AFA, and when Italy emerged as a neutral alternative, the two federations still could not find common ground, this time over the date, ultimately causing the match to collapse.

Spain wasted little time filling the void. The Serbian Football Federation confirmed the news on its end, announcing that the nation would face the reigning European champions in Spain on March 27, before hosting Saudi Arabia four days later. The venue within Spain has yet to be disclosed.

Serbia had originally been among the nations set to participate in the Qatar Football Festival, alongside Spain, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with the Finalissima as the centerpiece event. With the festival scrapped, the Serbian federation moved quickly, locking in the Saudi Arabia friendly first before adding the Spain match to their schedule.

Spain stars Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Lamine Yamal and his teammates had also been scheduled to face Egypt on March 30 as part of the Qatar Football Festival, a game that fell through along with the rest of the event. Spain still have space to arrange a second friendly beyond the Serbia match, with several of the nations that had been tied to the festival remaining available options, though the venue question will need to be resolved first.

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see also Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain cancelled: AFA’s Claudio Tapia reveals the reasons behind the Finalissima’s drama

What about Argentina?

The Finalissima’s cancellation came as a genuine blow to Lionel Messi, who according to ESPN was not involved in the final decision and was sincerely looking forward to facing Spain ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With that game now off the table, the AFA finds itself in a difficult spot with the March window almost upon them.

Under the original plan, Argentina were set to face Spain in the Finalissima and then take on Qatar on March 31 as part of the festival. With both events now canceled, and with the previously planned May/June friendlies against Mexico and Honduras also off the schedule, Messi’s team currently has no friendly matches confirmed at any point before the World Cup, with less than 100 days for the competition to begin.

According to Diario Olé, with calendars across the Americas already heavily congested, the AFA is weighing two options. The first is to pursue last-minute alternatives and try to arrange a friendly somewhere in the world. The second, and far less appealing, is for head coach Lionel Scaloni to call his players in to train at Ezeiza, Argentina’s training facility, for ten days and hope a home fixture can be organized, a scenario that would represent a troubling lack of preparation for the defending world champions.

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