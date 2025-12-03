Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal’s main key difference with Lionel Messi explained by Barcelona executive Deco sparks new debate

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.
© David Ramos/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesBarcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal has broken the mold and established himself as one of the best players in the world at just 18 years of age. With his impressive talent, Barcelona have chosen him as the cornerstone of their sporting project, drawing noteworthy comparisons to Lionel Messi. Addressing this topic, the team’s sporting director, Deco, has joined the conversation, highlighting the main difference between the two players and sparking a debate.

“They are different stages, they are different players, they are above the rest in terms of their perception of things. Leo (Messi) grew up in an environment where he had no pressure or need for prominence because it wasn’t his time, and Lamine grew up in a different environment, in a Barcelona‘s roster that was rebuilding, while Leo did so in an already established team, with an average age of 26-27. Leo came in little by little,” Deco said, via Qué t’hi jugues.

Deco’s remarks didn’t sit well with fans, who perceived them as a subtle jab at Lionel Messi’s legacy by hinting that he held an ideal context to develop. While the Argentine had an impressive roster at his disposal, he had to carve out his place among established stars—a challenging endeavor. Furthermore, he needed to establish himself as one of Barcelona’s key players after Ronaldinho’s departure, a task that brought significant pressure.

Despite criticism surrounding Deco, Lamine Yamal has emerged as a key leader for Barcelona during a challenging period marked by an institutional crisis. The team not only grappled with severe financial constraints but also contended with a depleted roster. At just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old, Xavi Hernandez gave Yamal his debut, and he quickly became a standout on the offensive side, handling the immense pressure with remarkable composure.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona gestures during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lamine Yamal does not rival Lionel Messi’s legacy at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the most important player on Barcelona’s current roster. Since his debut, he has scored 32 goals and contributed 43 assists in 130 games. With this, the young Spaniard promises to write a historic legacy at Barcelona, without seeking to rival the transformative legacy of Lionel Messi, who has established himself as the best player in the club’s history.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

see also

Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

Comparing the 18-year-old star to the Argentine legend is not very favorable for his career. Not only is Messi the player with the most games in Barcelona’s history, 778, but he is also the top scorer in the club’s history, with 672 goals. In addition, he led the team to four Champions League titles and multiple trophies that elevated the team’s competitiveness. Lamine Yamal may break some records, but he has made it clear that he is not looking to imitate Lionel’s legacy.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Lamine Yamal: Legend Wesley Sneijder delivers surprising prediction on the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

Not Lamine Yamal: Legend Wesley Sneijder delivers surprising prediction on the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the world's best players and a top contender for the Ballon d'Or. Despite his being rank second in the recent edition, legend Wesley Sneijder omitted him as a candidate for the 2026 award, opting surprisingly for another player.

Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

Lamine Yamal loses key teammate: Barcelona star Dani Olmo hit with harsh injury blow after game vs Atlético Madrid

Barcelona surprised Atlético Madrid with a convincing victory, securing the top spot in LaLiga. However, Lamine Yamal will face the absence of a key teammate as Dani Olmo sustained an injury during the game, sidelining him for an extended period.

Christian Pulisic outshines Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane: Milan star surpasses Europe’s biggest names in surprising attacking stat

Christian Pulisic outshines Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane: Milan star surpasses Europe’s biggest names in surprising attacking stat

There is a moment every season when the soccer world’s hierarchy suddenly shifts, when a name outside the usual spotlight jumps ahead of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, or Harry Kane. This time, it is Christian Pulisic.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

With the USMNT announcing the date and venue for the game against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic are set to face each other for the first time in their career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo