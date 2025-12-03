Lamine Yamal’s main key difference with Lionel Messi explained by Barcelona executive Deco sparks new debate

Lamine Yamal has broken the mold and established himself as one of the best players in the world at just 18 years of age. With his impressive talent, Barcelona have chosen him as the cornerstone of their sporting project, drawing noteworthy comparisons to Lionel Messi. Addressing this topic, the team’s sporting director, Deco, has joined the conversation, highlighting the main difference between the two players and sparking a debate.

“They are different stages, they are different players, they are above the rest in terms of their perception of things. Leo (Messi) grew up in an environment where he had no pressure or need for prominence because it wasn’t his time, and Lamine grew up in a different environment, in a Barcelona‘s roster that was rebuilding, while Leo did so in an already established team, with an average age of 26-27. Leo came in little by little,” Deco said, via Qué t’hi jugues.

Deco’s remarks didn’t sit well with fans, who perceived them as a subtle jab at Lionel Messi’s legacy by hinting that he held an ideal context to develop. While the Argentine had an impressive roster at his disposal, he had to carve out his place among established stars—a challenging endeavor. Furthermore, he needed to establish himself as one of Barcelona’s key players after Ronaldinho’s departure, a task that brought significant pressure.

Despite criticism surrounding Deco, Lamine Yamal has emerged as a key leader for Barcelona during a challenging period marked by an institutional crisis. The team not only grappled with severe financial constraints but also contended with a depleted roster. At just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old, Xavi Hernandez gave Yamal his debut, and he quickly became a standout on the offensive side, handling the immense pressure with remarkable composure.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona gestures during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lamine Yamal does not rival Lionel Messi’s legacy at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the most important player on Barcelona’s current roster. Since his debut, he has scored 32 goals and contributed 43 assists in 130 games. With this, the young Spaniard promises to write a historic legacy at Barcelona, without seeking to rival the transformative legacy of Lionel Messi, who has established himself as the best player in the club’s history.

Comparing the 18-year-old star to the Argentine legend is not very favorable for his career. Not only is Messi the player with the most games in Barcelona’s history, 778, but he is also the top scorer in the club’s history, with 672 goals. In addition, he led the team to four Champions League titles and multiple trophies that elevated the team’s competitiveness. Lamine Yamal may break some records, but he has made it clear that he is not looking to imitate Lionel’s legacy.