Cristiano Ronaldo mania creates unprecedented scenes ahead of Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title-deciding clash against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are heading into one of the most dramatic nights of the Saudi Pro League season, with the title race set to be decided in front of a packed Al-Awwal Park. The Riyadh club knows victory against Damac would officially secure the championship. Thus, supporters across Saudi Arabia and beyond are preparing for what could become one of the defining moments of Ronaldo’s time in the league.

The atmosphere surrounding the fixture has already reached extraordinary levels before a ball has even been kicked. Al-Nassr enters the final matchday leading the Saudi Pro League table with 83 points, just two ahead of rival Al-Hilal, meaning the pressure on Jorge Jesus and his squad could hardly be any greater.

Every detail around the match has carried enormous significance during the build-up. From tactical discussions to injury updates and title permutations, attention has remained fixed on Al-Nassr’s clash with Damac as the club attempts to win its first league crown since 2019.

The match also arrives only days after disappointment in continental competition. Jorge Jesus and his players suffered a painful 1-0 defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, leaving the squad desperate to respond immediately in front of its home crowd.

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Title race reaches boiling point

Al-Nassr’s situation is simple heading into the final round of the season. A victory against Damac guarantees the Saudi Pro League title regardless of what happens in Al-Hilal’s match against Al-Fayha. That reality has transformed the contest into one of the most anticipated fixtures Saudi soccer has seen in recent years.

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Ronaldo’s presence, combined with the importance of the occasion, has elevated global interest around the game to another level entirely. The club officially released ticket information earlier this week in an attempt to maximize attendance at Al-Awwal Park.

Ticket prices were divided across different categories, with seats behind the goal starting at 34 Saudi riyals, corner sections priced at 70 riyals ($19), and premium front sections reaching 110 riyals ($29). Al-Nassr hoped the stadium would become an additional weapon in the title race, as it wants a full house capable of creating the kind of atmosphere that could push the players through one final challenge.

General view inside the stadium of a Al Nassr themed tifo at Al Awwal Park

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Ticket market goes into utter disarray

However, the demand for tickets quickly spiraled beyond anything organizers expected. According to reports from Saudifutbol on X (formerly Twitter), all tickets for Al-Nassr vs Damac officially sold out almost immediately after becoming available. The situation then reportedly descended into complete chaos across both official and unofficial ticket platforms.

Supporters flooded websites and waiting rooms in massive numbers as resale prices began to rise dramatically within hours. What’s more, some tickets even reportedly increased by more than 400% above their original value. The tremendous demand is a reflection of Ronaldo’s immense influence on Saudi soccer and the increasing international interest in the Saudi Pro League championship battle.

Fans of Al Nassr show their support

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Even more remarkably, reports claimed that more than two million people entered waiting lists for a stadium with a capacity of only around 26,000 supporters. Fans across social media expressed frustration after struggling to secure access to one of the biggest matches in recent Saudi soccer history.

The controversy also triggered accusations between ticketing platforms. According to the report, several parties blamed one another for failing to stop automated bots that allegedly overwhelmed the sales process and made it nearly impossible for many genuine supporters to purchase seats normally.