Lamine Yamal delivers bold take on comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi: ‘I’m not trying to be him’

After Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, they seemed to be left without a clear leader in their sporting project, especially as injuries cut short Ansu Fati’s rise. However, Lamine Yamal burst onto the scene with authority, becoming the cornerstone of the team and one of the best players in the world. With his dominant level, he has been exposed to comparisons with the Argentine legend, leading the young star to make his stance in the conversation very clear.

In an interview on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was asked about Lionel Messi and shared his perspective on comparisons: “If we meet, there will be mutual respect. For me, he’s the best ever. He knows I’m a good player and that I respect him. It’s mutual, and we both know that I don’t want to be Messi. I want to follow my own path. I don’t want to play like him or wear the number 10 for Messi or anything like that.”

Although Lamine and Messi are often compared, their playing styles differ greatly. The Argentine is a complete dominator, known for his change of pace and inside play. While he began his career on the right wing at Barcelona, his impact extends beyond the wings, as he moves fluidly across the field. In contrast, the Spaniard ranks among the world’s most unbalancing wingers, noted for his dribbling ability and change of pace.

Seeking to emulate Messi’s impact and legacy at Barcelona seems like an almost impossible task. He holds the record for the most appearances in the club’s history, with 778, and also stands as the team’s all-time leading scorer, boasting 672 goals. Moreover, he spearheaded the most brilliant era in the history of the Culers—an achievement that Lamine is still far from reaching. As a result, the 18-year-old star aims to carve out his own legacy, setting aside comparisons.

Even though Lamine Yamal considers Messi as the GOAT, the Spaniard doesn’t view him as someone to emulate on the field. Instead, he chooses another former Barcelona player as his idol. The 18-year-old star has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Neymar Jr., studying his moves and striving to replicate them. Yamal has successfully incorporated several aspects of the Brazilian’s game, contributing to his rise as one of the world’s best.

While Neymar’s departure from Barcelona damaged his legacy among some fans, the Brazilian left a clear mark on the team. In 186 games, he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists, but his legacy went beyond the statistics. In the historic ‘MSN’ attacking trio, he was one of the most influential players with his speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability. In addition, his style of play made him one of the most exciting players in the world.

Far from imitating Messi’s style, Lamine Yamal aligns his game more closely with Neymar Jr.’s dynamic approach. At just 18, the Spaniard has already secured the second spot in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, positioning him as one of the youngest ever to contend for the esteemed award. Rather than competing with the Argentine icon, Yamal aspires to etch his legacy at Barcelona by amplifying the team’s global standing.