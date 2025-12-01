Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal delivers bold take on comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi: ‘I’m not trying to be him’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.
© David Ramos/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesBarcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

After Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, they seemed to be left without a clear leader in their sporting project, especially as injuries cut short Ansu Fati’s rise. However, Lamine Yamal burst onto the scene with authority, becoming the cornerstone of the team and one of the best players in the world. With his dominant level, he has been exposed to comparisons with the Argentine legend, leading the young star to make his stance in the conversation very clear.

In an interview on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was asked about Lionel Messi and shared his perspective on comparisons: “If we meet, there will be mutual respect. For me, he’s the best ever. He knows I’m a good player and that I respect him. It’s mutual, and we both know that I don’t want to be Messi. I want to follow my own path. I don’t want to play like him or wear the number 10 for Messi or anything like that.”

Although Lamine and Messi are often compared, their playing styles differ greatly. The Argentine is a complete dominator, known for his change of pace and inside play. While he began his career on the right wing at Barcelona, his impact extends beyond the wings, as he moves fluidly across the field. In contrast, the Spaniard ranks among the world’s most unbalancing wingers, noted for his dribbling ability and change of pace.

Seeking to emulate Messi’s impact and legacy at Barcelona seems like an almost impossible task. He holds the record for the most appearances in the club’s history, with 778, and also stands as the team’s all-time leading scorer, boasting 672 goals. Moreover, he spearheaded the most brilliant era in the history of the Culers—an achievement that Lamine is still far from reaching. As a result, the 18-year-old star aims to carve out his own legacy, setting aside comparisons.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looking on

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Not Messi: Lamine picks a surprising ex-Barcelona star as his idol

Even though Lamine Yamal considers Messi as the GOAT, the Spaniard doesn’t view him as someone to emulate on the field. Instead, he chooses another former Barcelona player as his idol. The 18-year-old star has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Neymar Jr., studying his moves and striving to replicate them. Yamal has successfully incorporated several aspects of the Brazilian’s game, contributing to his rise as one of the world’s best.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

see also

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

While Neymar’s departure from Barcelona damaged his legacy among some fans, the Brazilian left a clear mark on the team. In 186 games, he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists, but his legacy went beyond the statistics. In the historic ‘MSN’ attacking trio, he was one of the most influential players with his speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability. In addition, his style of play made him one of the most exciting players in the world.

Far from imitating Messi’s style, Lamine Yamal aligns his game more closely with Neymar Jr.’s dynamic approach. At just 18, the Spaniard has already secured the second spot in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, positioning him as one of the youngest ever to contend for the esteemed award. Rather than competing with the Argentine icon, Yamal aspires to etch his legacy at Barcelona by amplifying the team’s global standing.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Has Lamine Yamal recovered key teammate? Barcelona star Pedri gets major injury update ahead Atletico Madrid clash

Has Lamine Yamal recovered key teammate? Barcelona star Pedri gets major injury update ahead Atletico Madrid clash

After a tough defeat against Chelsea, Barcelona managed to win convincingly against Deportivo Alaves, with Lamine Yamal playing exceptionally well. Looking to build on their winning streak, they face Atlético Madrid and have received a new update on Pedri's conditioning.

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Although Lamine Yamal is not having his best season physically, he has managed to set a new LaLiga scoring record. With this achievement, the Barcelona star surpasses Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who held the record for many years.

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Louis Saha has injected a sobering note into the global conversation, insisting that amid the excitement, there is a dangerous pathway that could pull Lamine Yamal off course.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce take on Galatasaray in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025–2026 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can follow every moment, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo