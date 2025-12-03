Trending topics:
wst logo
World Cup 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Christian Pulisic (R) of the USMNT.
© Carlos Rodrigues & Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Christian Pulisic (R) of the USMNT.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic will face each other for the first time on a soccer pitch as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. With the USMNT announcing its four friendlies for the upcoming international windows, the date and venue for the matchup against Portugal have now been confirmed.

The clash between the USMNT and Portugal will take place on March 31 as one of the two friendlies in that international window. Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to U.S. soil, taking the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

For the March international break, the USMNT will open against Belgium on the 28th, also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After facing Asian and South American opponents in previous windows, Pulisic and company will now take on European competition as a key part of their build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

The remaining games will come in the window just before the start of the World Cup in late May and early June. The first matchup is set for May 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, though the opponent has yet to be announced.

The USMNT confirms the friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Germany will close out the USMNT’s preparation on June 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Still, the game against Portugal shapes up as the headline matchup, and with the all-time series dead even at two wins and three draws each, both Pulisic and Ronaldo will look to tilt the balance toward their respective sides.

USMNT great Alexi Lalas drops bold eight-word Christian Pulisic prediction ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

USMNT great Alexi Lalas drops bold eight-word Christian Pulisic prediction ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

What were Cristiano Ronaldo’s last games in the USA?

Set to return to North America for the March international break with friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his first appearance on a U.S. field in years. It will be his second time playing in the country with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo’s first match on American soil came on June 10, 2014, when Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 5-1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, though he didn’t get on the scoresheet. His second, and most recent, appearance was on August 2 of that same year in a Real Madrid vs. Manchester United preseason friendly. The match ended in a 3-1 win for United, with Ronaldo entering in the 65th minute.

