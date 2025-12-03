FIFA names Rio Ferdinand, Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky to lead 2026 World Cup draw ceremony

The 2026 World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on November 5, in an event that will determine the path for every national team participating in the tournament. With less than a week to go, FIFA has announced that sports icons Rio Ferdinand, Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky will lead the ceremony.

As in recent editions, soccer legends have traditionally overseen the draw and handled the process of pulling each team from its respective pot to reveal the matchups and group placements. This time, FIFA has opted for what it calls a “legendary multi-sport lineup“, with former England captain Ferdinand serving as the host of the event.

The group will be rounded out by stars from across major North American leagues: the NFL’s Tom Brady, the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal, MLB’s Aaron Judge, and the NHL’s Wayne Gretzky.

*Developing story…