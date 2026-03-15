Guardiola sends wake-up call to Erling Haaland as he refuses to concede Premier League title race to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has watched Manchester City drop more points in the 2025-26 Premier League as the season heads into its final stretch. While stopping short of conceding the title race to Arsenal, the Spanish coach took the opportunity to issue a pointed wake-up call to star striker Erling Haaland.

On Saturday, the Citizens traveled to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in Matchday 30, with the game ending 1-1. Bernardo Silva gave City the lead, but Konstantinos Mavropanos leveled for the hosts to deny them all three points. The result means City have now drawn back-to-back league games, following the 2-2 at Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal have capitalized with consecutive wins over Everton and Brighton to extend their advantage to nine points.

Despite the growing gap, Guardiola was not ready to wave the white flag when asked about City‘s title prospects after the final whistle: “It’s more complicated. If we’d have won against Nottingham and today it’d have depended on us, now it depends on them. But we have one game at hand: Arsenal at home,” he said.

The Spaniard pointed directly to Matchday 33 as a potential turning point, with Arsenal set to visit the Etihad Stadium on April 19. “I’m not saying it’ll be easy to beat them at home but I’m always positive, as I am for next Tuesday with our people,” he stated, with that reference coming ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad.

Mads Hermansen of West Ham United saves a shot from Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

As things stand, Arsenal sit top of the table with 70 points from 31 games, boasting both the most goals scored (61) and the fewest conceded (22) in the division. Manchester City are second with 61 points from 30 games, and should they win their game in hand and then the Etihad showdown with the Gunners, the Premier League title race would be well and truly back on.

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Manchester City in need of Haaland’s goals

A significant factor behind City’s struggles to maintain their early-season momentum has been Erling Haaland’s dramatic dip in form. After a sizzling first half of the campaign in which he scored 37 goals in 30 games across club and international duty, the Norwegian has managed just four goals in his last 18 appearances for City, two of which came from the penalty spot.

Speaking with a candor that left little room for misinterpretation, Guardiola addressed his striker’s drought directly: “Erling knows we need his goals. We need to create more chances for him too, but he had three to four good chances early in the first half and didn’t score.“

When asked whether Haaland was carrying an injury, the City boss confirmed he is fit and available for the crucial Champions League second leg against Real Madrid, with the team needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit. “He’ll be back, and hopefully back soon,” Guardiola concluded.

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