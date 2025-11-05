Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal tops world ranking of most valuable young players: How much is the Barcelona star worth?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Since making his professional debut in 2023, Lamine Yamal has amazed fans around the globe with his extraordinary talent and ability to adapt quickly to the demands of professional soccer. Now firmly established as a Barcelona standout, the Spanish winger has been ranked as the world’s most valuable young player.

That conclusion comes from the CIES Football Observatory, a research group within the International Centre for Sports Studies that specializes in the statistical analysis of soccer. This week, the organization released its list of the world’s most valuable players under the age of 20, using its proprietary statistical model.

Yamal leads the ranking by a massive margin. According to the analysis, the Barcelona star is valued at €350 million (just over $400 million), nearly three times higher than his closest competitor — underscoring the remarkable impact Lamine has made at such a young age.

That dominance is reflected not only in his market value but also in his status within professional soccer. Just months after turning 18, Yamal is already a key figure for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He also finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, behind Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea’s Estevao ranks second behind Lamine Yamal.

Chelsea’s Estevao follows Yamal

Behind Yamal sits Estevao. The Brazilian winger, who joined Chelsea this season, is valued at €118 million — more than €230 million less than the Barcelona player. But unlike Lamine, in this case there’s a real-world benchmark to compare the CIES data with.

Arsenal’s Max Dowman makes Champions League history with a record not even Lamine Yamal achieved

Arsenal’s Max Dowman makes Champions League history with a record not even Lamine Yamal achieved

Despite being only 18 years old, Estevao has already been the subject of a major transfer. This summer, his move from Palmeiras to Chelsea became official in a deal worth €34 million upfront and another €23 million in performance-based incentives. That brings the total to €57 million — about half of the CIES valuation.

The world’s most valuable young players, according to CIES

The list led by Lamine Yamal and Estevao places another Barcelona star, Pau Cubarsi, in third. The 18-year-old defender is one of the few players in his position to appear near the top of the ranking, with an estimated value of €112.7 million. Further down are other rising stars such as Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono (€102.4 million) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery (€92.3 million).

Below is the complete top ten:

  1. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona (€350 million)
  2. Estevao – Chelsea (€118 million)
  3. Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona (€112.7 million)
  4. Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid (€102.4 million)
  5. Warren Zaire-Emery – Paris Saint-Germain (€92.3 million)
  6. Ethan Nwaneri – Arsenal (€88.1 million)
  7. Myles Lewis-Skelly – Arsenal (€84.8 million)
  8. Geovany Quenda – Sporting CP (€80.2 million)
  9. Endrick – Real Madrid (€73.2 million)
  10. Lucas Bergvall – Tottenham (€68 million)
