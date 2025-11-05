Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

FC Barcelona’s Raphinha publicly reacts to 2025 FIFPro Best XI snub following MVP La Liga season

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.

Raphinha was one of the most notable omissions from the 2025 FIFPro Best XI — a decision that raised eyebrows among fans considering he was named La Liga’s MVP last season. Following the snub, the FC Barcelona winger took to social media to share his reaction.

In the vote conducted among professional players, the forwards selected for the 2024–25 FIFPro Best XI were Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. All three finished in the top 10 of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but Raphinha’s complete exclusion from the list didn’t sit well with him.

After the Best XI announcement on Monday, Raphinha spent much of Tuesday posting a series of 23 Instagram stories highlighting his accomplishments from last season. Alongside clips of his goals and assists, he reposted La Liga’s official announcement naming him MVP, an accolade that, in his view, was overlooked by voters.

Dembélé and Yamal were the two frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, finishing first and second respectively, making them strong competitors for a Best XI spot. However, Mbappé’s inclusion drew some criticism, as despite winning his first career Golden Boot, he fell short in major team titles and finished seventh in Ballon d’Or voting.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga trophy.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga trophy.

Raphinha, meanwhile, ranked fifth in the Ballon d’Or, behind Dembélé, Yamal, Vitinha, and Mohamed Salah. In several posts accompanied by laughing emojis, the 28-year-old appeared to poke fun at the decision, suggesting he didn’t agree with being left out of the lineup honoring the 2024–25 season.

Advertisement
Lewandowski chasing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland’s impressive Champions League goalscoring record

see also

Lewandowski chasing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland’s impressive Champions League goalscoring record

Raphinha’s impact in the 2024–25 campaign

Competing with elite names such as Mbappé, Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Vinícius Júnior, and Pedri, Raphinha earned the La Liga MVP award after an outstanding campaign. His production extended well beyond Spain’s borders, as he also posted historic numbers in the UEFA Champions League.

In a season where Barcelona lifted the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup titles, Raphinha featured in 64 matches across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and adding 24 assists. He also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goal contributions in a single Champions League season with 21, another milestone cementing his status as one of Europe’s most impactful players.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

FIFPro released the shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Best XI, featuring legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as two of the options for the forward positions.

FIFPRO president slams FIFA’s Gianni Infantino, Club World Cup before final: ‘The man who thinks he is God’

FIFPRO president slams FIFA’s Gianni Infantino, Club World Cup before final: ‘The man who thinks he is God’

Hours before the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final, the FIFPRO President Sergio Marchi slammed both FIFA president and the competition in a statement titled "The man who thinks he is God."

FIFA on alert: European leagues sue over 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA on alert: European leagues sue over 2025 Club World Cup

In a significant turn of events, the global soccer landscape is seeing mounting resistance against FIFA’s increasingly congested match calendar. The latest clash is over the proposed expansion of the Club World Cup in 2025. Players' union FIFPro, alongside the European Leagues, which represents 39 divisions including Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga, has […]

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly names his four favorite teams to win the 2025-26 Champions League

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly names his four favorite teams to win the 2025-26 Champions League

Even after leaving the top European leagues to coach Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti has remained closely attuned to the Champions League. For that reason, the Italian coach boldly named his four favorites for the coveted title, notably excluding two big teams from the mix.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo