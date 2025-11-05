FC Barcelona’s Raphinha publicly reacts to 2025 FIFPro Best XI snub following MVP La Liga season

Raphinha was one of the most notable omissions from the 2025 FIFPro Best XI — a decision that raised eyebrows among fans considering he was named La Liga’s MVP last season. Following the snub, the FC Barcelona winger took to social media to share his reaction.

In the vote conducted among professional players, the forwards selected for the 2024–25 FIFPro Best XI were Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. All three finished in the top 10 of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but Raphinha’s complete exclusion from the list didn’t sit well with him.

After the Best XI announcement on Monday, Raphinha spent much of Tuesday posting a series of 23 Instagram stories highlighting his accomplishments from last season. Alongside clips of his goals and assists, he reposted La Liga’s official announcement naming him MVP, an accolade that, in his view, was overlooked by voters.

Dembélé and Yamal were the two frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, finishing first and second respectively, making them strong competitors for a Best XI spot. However, Mbappé’s inclusion drew some criticism, as despite winning his first career Golden Boot, he fell short in major team titles and finished seventh in Ballon d’Or voting.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga trophy.

Raphinha, meanwhile, ranked fifth in the Ballon d’Or, behind Dembélé, Yamal, Vitinha, and Mohamed Salah. In several posts accompanied by laughing emojis, the 28-year-old appeared to poke fun at the decision, suggesting he didn’t agree with being left out of the lineup honoring the 2024–25 season.

Raphinha’s impact in the 2024–25 campaign

Competing with elite names such as Mbappé, Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Vinícius Júnior, and Pedri, Raphinha earned the La Liga MVP award after an outstanding campaign. His production extended well beyond Spain’s borders, as he also posted historic numbers in the UEFA Champions League.

In a season where Barcelona lifted the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup titles, Raphinha featured in 64 matches across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and adding 24 assists. He also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goal contributions in a single Champions League season with 21, another milestone cementing his status as one of Europe’s most impactful players.