Arsenal’s Max Dowman makes Champions League history with a record not even Lamine Yamal achieved

Max Dowman has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most exciting young prospects in recent years, quickly earning minutes under Mikel Arteta. Now, after making his debut in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, the English teenager has set a record in the competition that even Lamine Yamal couldn’t reach.

Arsenal faced Slavia Prague on Matchday 4 of the Champions League, cruising to a comfortable win with goals from Bukayo Saka and a brace from Mikel Merino. Already leading, Arteta substituted Leandro Trossard for Max Dowman, and as soon as the youngster stepped onto the pitch, he became the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League match.

The previous record was held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 against Zenit St. Petersburg at just 16 years and 18 days old. Now, at 15 years and 308 days, Dowman has surpassed the German prodigy to claim the record as his own.

Lamine Yamal burst onto the global scene at a similarly young age but was unable to break Moukoko’s mark. In the 2023–24 edition of the tournament, Yamal made his Champions League debut for FC Barcelona under Xavi Hernández against Royal Antwerp at 16 years, 2 months, and 6 days old, nearly two months shy of Moukoko’s record.

Dowman keeps breaking age records

Dowman’s emergence during Arsenal’s preseason already sent shockwaves through the club, showcasing the immense talent of one of its latest academy products. Before his Champions League milestone, the 15-year-old had already etched his name into the Gunners’ history books.

In his EFL Cup start against Brighton & Hove Albion, Dowman became the youngest player ever to start a competitive match for Arsenal, doing so at just 15 years and 302 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Jack Porter, who debuted at 16 years and 72 days.