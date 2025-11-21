Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Erling Haaland’s monstrous season start leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane’s goalscoring record in ruins

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal, Erlling Haaland (M) of Norway, and Lionel Messi (R) pf Argentina.
© Alexander Hassenstein, Christian Bruna & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal, Erlling Haaland (M) of Norway, and Lionel Messi (R) pf Argentina.

Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo rarely share a sentence without history being invoked, yet in the opening stretch of the 2025–26 campaign, the Norwegian has forced their names back into the same conversation. Manchester City stands as the backdrop to a start so ferocious that Haaland has already shattered a major goalscoring record that the GOAT duo, as well as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, had previously held. It is enough to say that the numbers are extraordinary, the frequency supernatural, and the comparisons unavoidable. And as the autumn months close, the question begins to shift from form to legacy.

Haaland’s league dominance is no secret. 14 Premier League goals in the 2025-26 campaign have come almost casually, accompanied by 19 goals in all competitions for City by late November. He has scored in all but two league matches — Aston Villa and Spurs the lone survivors — a reminder that even his “quiet” days are outliers.

Yet there is another landmark within reach. The Norwegian star is one goal away from breaking Alan Shearer’s long-standing record as the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals. Shearer’s century arrived in 124 games; He sits on 108 matches and steps into his 109th at St. James’ Park — Shearer’s cathedral. The symbolism writes itself.

Haaland’s form is not confined to club action. He has torn through the World Cup Qualifiers with 16 goals in eight matches, scoring in every single game, and becoming the top scorer across all continents for the 2026 cycle. Norway’s 4-1 win over Italy — featuring a brace from the 25-year-old striker — secured their place at the tournament, ending a generational drought.

His international scoring record now reads 55 goals in 48 matches, making him the sixth player ever, and the first in 53 years, to score 50 goals before reaching 50 caps. Norway’s previous record of 33 goals, held by Jørgen Juve for ninety years, has been obliterated.

Advertisement

The record revealed: All-time best goalscoring start

Only here does the statistical bomb drop. After the first three months of the season, Haaland stands as the top goalscorer in the history of the sport for this period, surpassing Messi, Ronaldo, Kane, and Lewandowski.

RankPlayerSeasonGoalsGames PlayedGoals per Game
1.Erling Haaland2025–2632201.60
2.Cristiano Ronaldo2013–1432221.45
3.Lionel Messi2012–1329251.16
4.Harry Kane2025–2628221.27
5.Robert Lewandowski2021–2228241.17

What’s more, he has done it at an unprecedented rate of 1.6 goals per game — the highest scoring frequency ever recorded in this period, as per Transfermarkt, via PlanetFootball. All without a club hat trick. Instead, he settled for five goals against Moldova for Norway.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

The forwards who carry the hopes of Norway, England, Argentina, Portugal, and France have rewritten scoring standards for their nation, but only one of them holds the edge in one particularly revealing international record.

Erling Haaland’s Norway sends Italy to the playoffs: How can the Azzurri avoid missing the 2026 World Cup?

Erling Haaland’s Norway sends Italy to the playoffs: How can the Azzurri avoid missing the 2026 World Cup?

After Erling Haaland's Norway doomed it to the UEFA playoffs, Italy national team will have two more matches to secure a place back in the World Cup.

Erling Haaland reaches incredible goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers not even Messi or Ronaldo achieved

Erling Haaland reaches incredible goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers not even Messi or Ronaldo achieved

With his brace against Italy, Erling Haaland has reached a goalscoring record in the World Cup qualifiers not even legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo achieved.

Ousmane Dembele injury update: PSG coach Luis Enrique clarifies recovery timeline for Ballon d’Or winner

Ousmane Dembele injury update: PSG coach Luis Enrique clarifies recovery timeline for Ballon d’Or winner

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique spoke about the recovery of Ousmane Dembele.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo