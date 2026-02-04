Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been publicly clashing with others over refereeing in La Liga. Since the Negreira case became public, he and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez have exchanged words. Recently, a former referee joined the discussion.

It was Eduardo Iturralde González, a referee from 1995 to 2012, who spoke on “El Larguero” and said Laporta should apologize for his comments about refereeing. “I would advise Laporta that, when he says a club is being benefited, the climate we are living in is that he, among others, has paid the vice president of the CTA (Technical Committee of Referees),” he said.

González added: “The current climate in Spanish football and refereeing shows the disservice that has been done to Spanish referees, partly thanks to him and Enriquez Negreira. He must apologise to Spanish football and refereeing.”

What did Laporta say about Real Madrid’s referees?

The comments followed Laporta’s reaction to the penalty Real Madrid received in their win over Rayo Vallecano and the amount of stoppage time added. “I watched Real Madrid’s game against Rayo Vallecano, and I don’t know where those nine or 10 minutes of extra time came from,” Laporta said.

He continued by referring to what he described as a controversial result involving Barcelona’s historic rivals. “I saw many plays in which players are getting used to diving, and this should be a card. I say this in a constructive sense. Sometimes it also happens in our favor, and I would recognize it the same.”

Barcelona is competing in a very close title race with Real Madrid in La Liga. Kylian Mbappé’s late goal againts Rayo Vallecano could prove important later in the season. Currently, Barcelona is one point ahead after 22 matches played.

Negreira case prompts scrutiny of refereeing payments

The “Negreira case” refers to allegations that Barcelona made payments to a company linked to Enriquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spain’s refereeing body, which sparked investigations and widespread scrutiny of refereeing integrity in Spanish football.

The controversy has led to legal inquiries, increased media attention, and heightened tensions between clubs and the refereeing establishment, influencing public debate about transparency, governance, and conflicts of interest in the sport.

