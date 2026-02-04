Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Laporta criticized the referees
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesLaporta criticized the referees

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been publicly clashing with others over refereeing in La Liga. Since the Negreira case became public, he and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez have exchanged words. Recently, a former referee joined the discussion.

It was Eduardo Iturralde González, a referee from 1995 to 2012, who spoke on “El Larguero” and said Laporta should apologize for his comments about refereeing. “I would advise Laporta that, when he says a club is being benefited, the climate we are living in is that he, among others, has paid the vice president of the CTA (Technical Committee of Referees),” he said.

González added: “The current climate in Spanish football and refereeing shows the disservice that has been done to Spanish referees, partly thanks to him and Enriquez Negreira. He must apologise to Spanish football and refereeing.”

What did Laporta say about Real Madrid’s referees?

The comments followed Laporta’s reaction to the penalty Real Madrid received in their win over Rayo Vallecano and the amount of stoppage time added. “I watched Real Madrid’s game against Rayo Vallecano, and I don’t know where those nine or 10 minutes of extra time came from,” Laporta said.

González was a referee until 2012 (Bagu Blanco/Getty Images)

González was a referee until 2012 (Bagu Blanco/Getty Images)

He continued by referring to what he described as a controversial result involving Barcelona’s historic rivals. I saw many plays in which players are getting used to diving, and this should be a card. I say this in a constructive sense. Sometimes it also happens in our favor, and I would recognize it the same.”

Advertisement
Marcus Rashford reportedly willing to make sacrifice to secure Barcelona future amid Manchester United interest

see also

Marcus Rashford reportedly willing to make sacrifice to secure Barcelona future amid Manchester United interest

Barcelona is competing in a very close title race with Real Madrid in La Liga. Kylian Mbappé’s late goal againts Rayo Vallecano could prove important later in the season. Currently, Barcelona is one point ahead after 22 matches played.

Negreira case prompts scrutiny of refereeing payments

The “Negreira case” refers to allegations that Barcelona made payments to a company linked to Enriquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spain’s refereeing body, which sparked investigations and widespread scrutiny of refereeing integrity in Spanish football.

The controversy has led to legal inquiries, increased media attention, and heightened tensions between clubs and the refereeing establishment, influencing public debate about transparency, governance, and conflicts of interest in the sport.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Inigo Martinez linked with possible Barcelona return: Al-Nassr defender responds to rumors with brutal nine-word reminder

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Inigo Martinez linked with possible Barcelona return: Al-Nassr defender responds to rumors with brutal nine-word reminder

Now settled in Saudi Arabia, Inigo Martinez has found himself back in the Barcelona spotlight—not through transfer negotiations, but through a sharp, carefully worded response that has sparked debate in Spain.

Xavi’s dismissal explained: Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally opens up on the real reason behind his decision

Xavi’s dismissal explained: Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally opens up on the real reason behind his decision

Although Xavi Hernandez's arrival at Barcelona seemed ideal, his departure dashed many fans' hopes. Following a period of silence, president Joan Laporta finally decided to reveal the real reasons behind the coach's departure.

Lewandowski’s replacement at Barcelona? President Laporta’s reported top target revealed

Lewandowski’s replacement at Barcelona? President Laporta’s reported top target revealed

Joan Laporta reportedly has a favorite option to replace Robert Lewandowski as the striker for FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi linked to potential Inter Miami exit as another club reveals 2027 plans to sign him

Lionel Messi linked to potential Inter Miami exit as another club reveals 2027 plans to sign him

Lionel Messi has interest from many clubs around the world, but one is getting ready to make an offer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo