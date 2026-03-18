Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to reach 10 Champions League goals: How did Messi and Ronaldo compare at his age?

Lamine Yamal continues to rewrite the record books in the UEFA Champions League, with the competition emerging as his latest stage for history-making ahead of the World Cup. The Spanish winger has now become the youngest player in the history of the tournament to reach 10 goals, prompting a natural comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two greatest scorers the competition has ever seen.

Barcelona hosted Newcastle United in the second leg of the Round of 16 at the Camp Nou following a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park. The game produced a thrilling opening, with Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Anthony Elanga, who scored twice, making it 2-2, before Yamal stepped up just before halftime to convert a penalty and give Barcelona a 3-2 lead, his tenth Champions League goal in the process.

With that penalty, Yamal became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 10 goals, achieving the milestone at just 18 years old. He has been remarkably consistent in the competition, scoring five goals in the 2024-25 season before adding five more in the current 2025-26 campaign.

The record he surpassed belonged to Kylian Mbappé, who had reached 10 Champions League goals at 19 years old, split across his time at AS Monaco and PSG. Besides, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Yamal also became the youngest player ever to score in back-to-back Champions League knockout matches, having also netted from the spot in the first leg at St. James’ Park.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Newcastle United.

How were Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performing at Yamal’s age?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest scorers in Champions League history, sitting first and second on the all-time list with 140 and 129 goals respectively. Yet when it comes to their early years in the competition, Yamal has already left both legends well behind at the same age.

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Ronaldo made his Champions League debut for Manchester United in October 2003 at 18 years old, but did not score his first goal in the competition until April 2007, when he netted a brace against AS Roma at the age of 22.

Messi’s debut came even earlier, at just 17 years old against Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2004. His first Champions League goal followed in November 2005 against Panathinaikos, the only goal he managed in the competition at age 18. That leaves Yamal with a nine-goal advantage over Messi at the same stage of his career, and a ten-goal lead over Ronaldo, a gap that underlines just how extraordinary his early development has been.