Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid lose target as PSG star Vitinha shuts down departure rumors: ‘It would be foolish to leave’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.
Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have struggled to find real consistency. While they shine offensively thanks to Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., they have not managed to find balance in midfield. Facing these issues, Los Blancos have reportedly set their sights on Vitinha as a marquee reinforcement. However, the PSG star decided to shut down all rumors of his departure at the root, leaving a blunt statement.

It would be foolish for me to leave. I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG! I feel that people appreciate me a lot and that I have earned that affection. I love being here; my family does too. The group is fantastic and the head coach (Luis Enrique) is incredible,” Vitinha said, via Canal 11.

Having arrived for just €40 million in 2022, he established himself as one of the most impactful signings in the history of the French club. Emerging as one of the best players in the world, Vitinha has become a cornerstone of PSG and stands as one of the highest-paid players on the roster, with a contract until 2029. Furthermore, he is one of Luis Enrique’s untouchable players, which makes the idea of his move to Real Madrid nonsensical.

Despite Vitinha’s rejection, Los Blancos remain eager to strengthen their midfield, making a summer 2026 signing imminent. They could prioritize bringing back Nico Paz, using the €9 million buy-back clause, alongside Kees Smith, who stands out at AZ Alkmaar. With this, they will not only reduces the transfer expenditure but also results in considerable salary savings compared to pursuing the Portuguese player.

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. and Vitinha #17 of Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid could adjust their midfield strategy next season

Ahead of next season, Real Madrid do not seem to have a clear idea of who their head coach will be. Following the poor results under Álvaro Arbeloa, they have reportedly turned their attention to other candidates, with Massimiliano Allegri emerging as one of the most mentioned. Despite this uncertainty, Los Blancos could still push for a structural change in midfield, with the possible arrival of Nico Paz seen as a key organizing presence.

Los Blancos have key players in midfield such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham. Despite this, they have not achieved a notable balance, so they could opt for an adjustment in the formation with four midfielders, where Paz would join the others near the base of the play. With this, Vitinha’s non-arrival might not be detrimental, as they could make the most of their stars and bet on Mbappe and Vinicius as the only attacking forwards.

