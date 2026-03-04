Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League reportedly sends key message to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Benzema’s Al Hilal, and clubs over continuation of matches

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

The Saudi Pro League found itself at the center of a major decision as tensions continued to escalate across the Middle East, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema serving as the faces of a league now facing an uncertain path forward. Reports have now emerged claiming the SPL has issued a key message to Al Nassr, Al Hilal and the rest of the league’s clubs regarding the continuation of fixtures.

A pressing question hung over whether the SPL would follow Qatar’s lead and suspend its activities. The Qatar Football Association had already announced on Sunday the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches “effective from today and until further notice,” but Saudi authorities appear to have reached a different conclusion.

According to The Athletic, the Saudi Pro League has informed its clubs that upcoming fixtures will not be suspended and will proceed as originally scheduled. While the Asian Football Confederation moved to postpone matches in international competitions such as the AFC Champions League Elite and Champions League Two, the Saudi authorities have opted not to follow suit on the domestic front.

That said, the decision remains subject to change as the situation develops. As the outlet noted, security protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of all involved, but the landscape “continues to be monitored day by day.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

What’s next for the SPL?

Matchday 25 gets underway on Thursday with Al Kholood hosting Al Qadsiah and Damac FC welcoming Al Riyadh. Beyond the results on the pitch, both matches will also serve as an important gauge of how smoothly the league can operate and what protocols need to be in place going forward.

On Friday, Al Hilal will host Al Najma, who currently sit at the foot of the table. Benzema‘s side has been struggling for consistency of late, picking up back-to-back draws against Al Ittihad and Al Taawoun, dropping them from the summit to third place with 58 points from 24 games.

Then on Saturday, Al Nassr will welcome Neom SC to Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has been in formidable form domestically, riding a 10-game winning streak in the SPL to sit top of the standings with 61 points from 24 matches.

Ronaldo himself, however, will not be part of it. The Portuguese star was recently diagnosed with a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Al Fayha, ruling him out of Saturday’s fixture. Head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to turn to Abdullah Al-Hamdan to fill the void up front as Ronaldo bides his time on the road to recovery.

