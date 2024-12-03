Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid was supposed to be the next chapter in a glittering career. After a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, expectations were sky-high. Fans and pundits alike believed Mbappe would thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, dominating La Liga and the Champions League. However, just months into his tenure, his dream move has turned into a nightmare, with some claiming it is the “biggest mistake of his life”.

The Frenchman’s struggles became glaringly apparent during key fixtures in both La Liga and the Champions League. His El Clasico debut on October 26 was disastrous, with Los Blancos suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to archrivals Barcelona. The pain didn’t stop there, as Carlo Ancelotti’s players succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Milan just days later in the Champions League.

Perhaps the most glaring disappointment came against Liverpool, where Madrid endured a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League. The Frenchman missed a crucial penalty, compounding his team’s misery. With Vinicius sidelined, Mbappe had the opportunity to shine in his favored role but faltered under the intense pressure at Anfield. His failure to convert the spot-kick drew sharp criticism, with many highlighting it as a pivotal moment in Real Madrid’s ongoing struggles.

“Biggest mistake of his life”

Criticism of Mbappe’s decision to join Madrid has been relentless, particularly from those who believe he should have remained in Paris. Cyril Hanouna, a prominent French TV presenter with close ties to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, didn’t hold back in his assessment.

Speaking on the C8 channel, Hanouna said: “He made the biggest mistake of his life by going to Real Madrid. He is in a spiral of failure. Mbappe should have stayed at PSG, won the Champions League with this club, won the Ballon d’Or with it. The club gave him everything. It would have been his club. He would have been the boss at PSG.”

These comments reflect a growing sentiment that Mbappe left PSG prematurely, abandoning a project where he could have been the undisputed leader. Hanouna’s remarks suggest that staying at PSG might have positioned Mbappe to achieve the ultimate personal and team accolades, including the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe’s on-field performances this season have failed to meet expectations. In 18 appearances across all competitions, he has managed only nine goals and two assists. For a player accustomed to prolific output, these numbers represent a significant decline, fueling concerns about his adjustment to Real Madrid’s system and style of play.

Could staying at PSG have been better choice?

At PSG, Mbappe was more than just a player—he was a symbol of the club’s ambitions. As Hanouna noted, the French giants provided Mbappe with the platform to become a legend, something that Madrid’s already star-studded history makes more difficult. PSG had even tailored their squad around him, and by staying, Mbappe could have built a legacy that extended beyond titles, establishing himself as a true icon of the club.

In Madrid, however, he is just one of many stars, and the weight of expectations appears to be heavier than anticipated. His early struggles have led to questions about whether he can replicate the dominance he displayed in Ligue 1 in Spain’s more competitive league.