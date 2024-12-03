Jürgen Klopp‘s upcoming role as Red Bull’s new head of football development is shaping up to be one of the most challenging of his career, potentially impacting former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Klopp officially begins his Red Bull role on January 1st, inheriting two underperforming teams. Red Bull Salzburg is enduring a five-game winless streak in the Austrian Bundesliga, while RB Leipzig, despite early promise, has suffered three defeats in their last four matches, extinguishing their Bundesliga title hopes.

The struggles at Leipzig have intensified speculation surrounding head coach Marco Rose’s future. Dutch soccer expert Marcel van der Kraan suggests that Klopp might appoint Erik ten Hag as Rose’s replacement: “He was linked with RB Leipzig before joining Man United – and they are having a right struggle,” van der Kraan told talkSPORT.

“They lost all their games in the Champions League, they got a hammering of 5-1 [against Wolfsburg], their coach Marco Rose is under big pressure. I think they are looking at him [Ten Hag] at the moment, and it could be a moment where Manchester United think, ‘Ooh maybe that will save us a few pennies if he joins them soon.'”

Replacing Rose would be a difficult decision for Klopp, given their close relationship, forged during Klopp’s time at Mainz where Rose played over 150 games. Klopp has previously stated, “I trust Marco in everything… Marco could do any job and do it well.”

Ten Hag’s background and potential fit

Ten Hag boasts impressive experience, including a successful stint with Bayern Munich II under Pep Guardiola, leading Ajax to the brink of the 2019 Champions League final, and managing Manchester United before his recent departure following a loss to West Ham United.

Ten Hag’s potential move to RB Leipzig could be advantageous for Manchester United. The club’s first-quarter results revealed that they paid Ten Hag and his staff £10.4 million in compensation following his dismissal, and a further £11 million to appoint Ruben Amorim. Van der Kraan suggests that United might avoid further compensation payments if Ten Hag secures a new job quickly.

Jürgen Klopp’s new role at Red Bull could lead to a surprising reunion with Erik ten Hag at RB Leipzig. While this move would be emotionally complex for Klopp, it could potentially save Manchester United significant financial resources and give Ten Hag the chance to rebound after a rough stint at Old Trafford.