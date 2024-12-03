As the 2024 MLS season nears its conclusion, with the MLS Cup set to be contested between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, the league has revealed its Best XI of the year. Among the standout selections are Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. But who else made the prestigious list?

The Best XI voting process takes into account the opinions of media members, MLS players, and coaching staff from across the league, ensuring a comprehensive and democratic selection.

Messi and Alba’s inclusion reflects Inter Miami‘s historic 2024 campaign, which saw the club secure its first-ever Supporters’ Shield title while setting a new record for the most points in an MLS regular season with 74—surpassing the previous mark of 73 set by New England Revolution in 2021.

Messi, despite being limited to just 22 appearances due to international duties and an ankle injury suffered in the Copa America final, registered an impressive 32 goal contributions—21 goals and 11 assists—across the regular season and playoffs. Alba, in a standout year, notched 5 goals and 15 assists, leading all defenders in the latter category.

MLS 2024 best XI complete list

The 2024 MLS Best XI lineup follows a 1-3-3-4 formation, comprising one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and four forwards. The list represents eight countries and nine clubs:

Goalkeeper: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC).

(Charlotte FC). Defenders: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), and Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew).

(Inter Miami CF), (Seattle Sounders FC), and (Columbus Crew). Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), and Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy).

(FC Cincinnati), (Portland Timbers), and (LA Galaxy). Forwards: Christian Benteke (D.C. United, MLS top scorer), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Juan Camilo Hernandez (Columbus Crew), and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF).

The two teams with the most representation are Leagues Cup champions Columbus Crew and Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF, each with two players named to the Best XI.

Three La Masia graduates in the MLS Best XI

Alongside Messi and Alba, LA Galaxy‘s Riqui Puig, another La Masia product from FC Barcelona’s renowned academy, earns a spot in the Best XI. With 17 goals and 13 assists this season, the 25-year-old played a key role in guiding LA Galaxy to the MLS Cup final. Unfortunately, Puig will now be sidelined after suffering a torn ACL injury.