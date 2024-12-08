Real Madrid made headlines at the start of the 2024-25 season with the signing of Kylian Mbappe, who joined the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, his impact has not met expectations so far. After a slow start with his new team, Mbappe delivered a clear message to both his critics and fans ahead of the season’s second half.

Coming off their 2023-24 Champions League triumph, Real Madrid fans expected nothing less than dominance in both La Liga and Europe with the addition of Mbappe. Instead, the team has experienced a rollercoaster start to the campaign, currently sitting in 24th place in the Champions League—just one spot above the elimination zone.

In an exclusive interview with CANAL+, Mbappe addressed the challenges of settling into his new environment at Los Blancos: “Here, you discover a new context, a new club, a new climate, a new environment. You open all your senses. It’s more about observing. I’m going to succeed here. At the beginning I was too hungry and it tricked me because I was impatient.

“But I have passion and this competitive side. Sometimes, it played against me. I always want the next thing. All the trophies I’ve won, I want to win them again. You have to show that you are a winner and that you can always win,” the French star said to journalist Moloud Achour.

Mbappe acknowledged that he has yet to fully meet the high expectations placed on him but is determined to turn things around in the second half of the season: “It’s not the best start to the season, but we are preparing for trophies, which is what matters. We’ve already won the UEFA Super Cup. The start hasn’t been up to what we expected, but at Madrid, you have to wait for the second half of the season. That’s when you’re judged.”

Despite a less-than-ideal start, Mbappe is confident he can still make a significant impact. While he hasn’t reached the heights of his previous career performances, the French forward has posted solid numbers. In 21 appearances across all competitions, Mbappe has scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists for his new club.

Mbappe reflects on the difference between Real Madrid and PSG fans

Mbappe has faced a challenging few weeks, but he has received unwavering support from Real Madrid fans along the way. One standout moment was during the match against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the fans cheered for Mbappe despite him missing a penalty in the midweek clash against Liverpool.

During the interview, the French star compared the fan cultures at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging a noticeable difference: “The people are with me. They support me, it’s the Spanish culture, to share experiences. In Paris it’s something else: ‘Show that we must love you.’ In Madrid, they tell you: ‘Come with us. You are part of the family.”