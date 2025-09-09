Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe surpasses Thierry Henry in second place: Who is France’s all-time top scorer?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Mbappé’s incredible strike rate of more than 0.6 goals per game highlights why many believe he will soon break Giroud’s record and become France’s greatest scorer ever.
Kylian Mbappé has officially matched and then surpassed Thierry Henry, reaching 52 goals for the French national team, a milestone that cements his status as one of the most prolific forwards in Les Bleus’ history. The Paris-born striker continues to climb the all-time list at an extraordinary pace, sparking debate about when—not if—he will claim the top spot.

At just 26 years old, Mbappé’s ascent has been breathtaking. Unlike many of the legends before him, he has reached the 52-goal mark in significantly fewer games. His blend of pace, precision, and composure has made him France’s most reliable attacking weapon since his breakout performance at the 2018 World Cup, where he scored four goals en route to lifting the trophy.

By comparison, Thierry Henry—long regarded as the modern face of French attacking brilliance—needed 123 appearances to hit 52 international goals. Mbappé has achieved the same number in just 87 matches, underlining his extraordinary strike rate and consistency.

France’s all-time top scorers

The French national team has produced some of the finest attacking players in football history. At the top of the list stands Olivier Giroud, who currently holds the record with 57 goals in 131 appearances. Giroud, often underappreciated at club level, became indispensable for France thanks to his hold-up play, aerial ability, and knack for scoring in big moments.

  • Olivier Giroud – 57 goals (131 matches)
  • Kylian Mbappé – 52 goals (87 matches)
  • Thierry Henry – 51 goals (123 matches)
  • Antoine Griezmann – 44 goals (127 matches)
  • Michel Platini – 41 goals (72 matches)
These names represent different eras of French soccer—from Platini’s golden touch in the 1980s, to Henry’s dominance in the 2000s, to Giroud’s consistency and Mbappé’s dazzling star power in the modern game.

The road ahead for Mbappé

Given his age and current scoring rhythm, Mbappé looks poised to take over Giroud’s record sooner rather than later. Averaging more than 0.6 goals per game, he is on track to become not only France’s all-time top scorer but also one of the most feared marksmen in international soccer history.

For French fans, the question is no longer whether Mbappé will break the record—it’s when. If his trajectory continues, the Parisian forward could set a standard that might last for decades, redefining what it means to be the face of Les Bleus.

