‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has begun his tenure as head coach of the Brazilian national team with promising results. In his first three matches, the Italian manager has guided Brazil to two wins and a draw without conceding a single goal, rekindling optimism among fans of the Seleção. Yet while Brazilian media have praised his early success, his squad decisions have stirred controversy in Spain, where his past as Real Madrid coach continues to color the debate.

For the September international break, Ancelotti made a notable decision: none of the Brazilian players from Real Madrid were called up. This meant no Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr., or Endrick in the squad list.

In fairness, the context played a role—Vinícius Jr. was injured and Endrick suspended for the first of Brazil’s two matches. Still, the choice raised eyebrows because other stars were included despite Brazil already securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spanish outlet Sport, based in Barcelona, criticized the decision, pointing out that while Real Madrid’s Brazilians were spared, Barcelona’s Raphinha was summoned, traveling across the Atlantic to play against Chile and possibly Bolivia.

Raphinha is the star player in this squad following the absence of Vinicius and Neymar.

Spanish media cry “double standard”

Catalan journalist Joaquim Piera went as far as to call it a “clear case of unequal treatment.” Writing for Sport, he argued: “Raphinha should never have been called up in this September window, with Brazil already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The matches had no added value, and yet he was required to travel, unlike his Real Madrid compatriots.”

The outlet Mundo Deportivo echoed the sentiment, adding that the call-up created “significant physical and logistical strain” for Raphinha. With Brazil’s games carrying no competitive weight, critics suggest Ancelotti’s decision may have been politically motivated, especially given his history in Madrid.

Raphinha responds with pride

While Spanish media speculated, Raphinha himself brushed off the controversy. After playing 80 minutes in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Chile, the winger posted on Instagram: “Every day is a new challenge, but strength comes from those who never give up. Congratulations to the team for our effort yesterday—we showed courage, dedication, and unity. Proud to wear this shirt! On to more.”