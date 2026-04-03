Kylian Mbappe praises Messi, but chooses Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model

Recently, Kylian Mbappe named Lionel Messi as the best teammate he has trained with throughout his professional career, even placing him above Neymar. However, when discussing his role model, he did not hesitate to choose Cristiano Ronaldo.

During an interview on The Bridge Show, which also featured Aurelien Tchouameni and Achraf Hakimi, the players were asked about those who inspired them as children and whom they have tried to emulate throughout their careers.

“At first it was Zidane, then Cristiano,” Mbappe said. His first choice is clear: a French legend who led his country to their first World Cup title in 1998 and starred for Real Madrid. However, Ronaldo later emerged as Kylian’s main inspiration.

“I think for a striker, he’s shown everything possible, because he played in different styles,” Mbappe added, referring to Cristiano’s versatility throughout his career. “He knows how to do everything, and he’s done everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo embraces with Kylian Mbappe as they exchange pennants prior to a match between Portugal and France.

The evolution of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo began as a winger whose main strengths were speed and dribbling. That style of play took him from Sporting CP to Manchester United and helped him become the best player in the world after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2008.

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Following his move to Real Madrid in 2009, however, he began a gradual transformation into the center forward he is today at Al Nassr. That shift is reflected in his numbers, with his goal-scoring output increasing as his role moved from the wings to a more central position.

The similarities between Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo

When Kylian Mbappe speaks about the different styles Cristiano Ronaldo has adopted throughout his career, he is also, in a way, describing a path that could apply to his own development as a soccer player.

Early in his career at AS Monaco, he was also a forward who spent more time operating near the wings than in the center of the box. This continued during his early years at Paris Saint-Germain and even with the France national team.

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In fact, during France’s 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia, Mbappe primarily played as a right winger, with Ousmane Dembele or Blaise Matuidi on the left, and Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud occupying central attacking roles.

However, over time, Kylian has gradually transitioned into a central striker. That transformation began at PSG while playing alongside Neymar and Messi, and has now been completed at Real Madrid. Since his arrival in Spain, there is little doubt that Mbappe’s natural position is inside the box, and his numbers speak for themselves: 38 goals in 35 matches with the Spanish side this season.