Kylian Mbappé labels as ‘false’ the misdiagnosis rumors of his knee injury at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has already returned to the field with Real Madrid, seeing playing time against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City. However, the Frenchman’s recovery has been plagued by rumors of a serious knee injury. In addition, Real Madrid reportedly misdiagnosed his knee, drawing heavy criticism. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old striker has decided to come forward to deny these reports.

Following his return from a knee injury, Kylian Mbappé’s recovery was surrounded by several reports blaming Real Madrid for a misdiagnosis. Miguel Ángel Díaz even reported on Deportes COPE that Los Blancos had tested the wrong knee, examining the right instead of the left. In response, the Frenchman came out to deny this information in the latest press conference.

“The information that they examined the wrong knee is false. Perhaps I bear some indirect responsibility, because when you don’t communicate, rumors arise—it’s part of the game. With the club, we have always had very clear communication. We are at a key moment in the season, and I wanted the team to keep winning matches while I was out, and they have done so,” Mbappé said, as per Andres Onrubia.

Coupled with these statements, Mbappé revealed that he is now 100% recovered from his knee issues, making it clear that there would be no relapse. In addition, the Frenchman emphasized his main objective: To play every possible match with Real Madrid and the national team. With this, he aims to regain his scoring rhythm, which had positioned him as the clear favorite for the Ballon d’Or.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Mbappé acknowledges Real Madrid’s key role in his recovery

Dealing with knee issues since December, Kylian Mbappé decided to fully pause his activity, seeking solutions to reach the 2026 World Cup in peak condition. As part of this process, he continued his rehabilitation in Paris, which raised doubts about the club’s medical staff. However, he has now chosen to acknowledge the importance of Los Blancos in his recovery.

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“With Real Madrid, we have always had a communication that was quite clear, whether it was when I started my rehabilitation in Madrid, or when I was in Paris, where I was accompanied by the doctor, a physiotherapist and the club’s physical trainer, where we worked from Paris, so there is no problem with that,” Mbappé said, as per TNT Sports.

Kylian Mbappé aims to silence the noise surrounding Real Madrid’s medical staff, which has even involved Eduardo Camavinga. However, the Frenchman now simply needs to regain his scoring form to dispel any doubts about his physical condition, as a relapse would only fuel further speculation around Los Blancos.