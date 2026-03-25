Real Madrid reportedly checked wrong knee in Kylian Mbappe injury tests before France trip

Kylian Mbappe‘s knee injury has kept alarm bells ringing at both Real Madrid and the France national team, especially with the World Cup less than three months away. Now, reports have emerged confirming that, prior to his evaluation in Paris, the Spanish club conducted their injury tests on the wrong knee.

The news broke on Tuesday when journalist Daniel Riolo revealed on RMC‘s “After Foot” program that Mbappe had received “a poor diagnosis in Madrid,” leaving the star reportedly frustrated with the club. French specialist Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, whom Mbappe consulted in Paris, also confirmed that “work had been done poorly in Madrid,” and went on to propose a muscle-strengthening protocol that avoided surgery and has since allowed Mbappe to recover.

When asked about his condition, Mbappe told Diario AS that he was “recovered 100 percent,” while noting that he had received a thorough diagnosis during his time in Paris. The Real Madrid star also addressed the swirl of speculation surrounding his fitness that had led to misinterpretations during a stretch in which he sat out five consecutive games.

The story was later picked up in Spain by Miguel Angel Diaz on Deportes COPE. “Real Madrid, in the initial diagnosis, got the knee wrong. Instead of examining Mbappe’s left knee, they examined the right one,” said the Spanish journalist, corroborating the reports of negligence in the club’s initial assessment.

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These reports would also lend credibility to Mbappe’s decision to travel to Paris specifically for treatment, a move that at the time drew significant questions about his commitment to the club.

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Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa had cited Mbappe’s fitness as the reason he did not start in the derby against Atletico Madrid, but the star has now pushed back on that framing, raising further questions about his physical condition and the apparent breakdown in communication between the parties involved.

Mbappe and France arrive in Boston

While the reports surrounding his knee continue to swirl, Mbappe made clear his excitement about rejoining the France national team for the March international window. Les Bleus have already arrived in Boston and are based at the Four Seasons hotel, which will also serve as their headquarters during the 2026 World Cup.

Set to train at New England Revolution facilities on Wednesday, France will open their two-game tour against Brazil on Thursday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Mbappe and company will then travel to Landover, Maryland, to face Colombia at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, March 29, wrapping up a challenging run of matches against two of South America’s top sides.

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