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Kylian Mbappe drama escalates with new Real Madrid medical controversy including Eduardo Camavinga, raising 2026 World Cup worries for France

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe (left) and Eduardo Camavinga (right)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left) and Eduardo Camavinga (right)

Real Madrid once again finds itself at the center of uncomfortable scrutiny. After the shocking controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s knee, new revelations suggest that Eduardo Camavinga may also have been affected by similar medical negligence. As France prepares for the 2026 World Cup, the national team now confronts growing unease over the condition of two of its biggest stars. The club, in the singular, insists that all protocols were followed, yet the evidence emerging paints a more concerning picture.

The fallout from Mbappe’s case has already become one of the most heavily criticized medical incidents in recent soccer memory. What first appeared to be a minor issue spiraled into a full-blown scandal after reports stated that Los Blancos’ medical staff scanned the wrong knee. Now, with France watching closely, the possibility of another misdiagnosis sends an unwelcome shock through a national setup already burdened by injury worries.

French media outlets, already angered by the Mbappe revelations, have reacted with disbelief at the suggestion that another key player may have faced similar treatment. For Real Madrid, the timing could not be worse. As the build-up to the summer accelerates and scrutiny increases on every detail, questions about trust, competence, and accountability grow louder.

Only after several days of speculation did the full story emerge, revealing that Camavinga’s diagnostic situation mirrored the Mbappe case in ways that France will find deeply unsettling. According to L’Equipe, Real Madrid’s medical team scanned the wrong ankle, clearing Camavinga to play despite a genuine injury.

camavinga injury

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid receives medical treatment

Not just Mbappe: Real Madrid made second misdiagnosis

As reported by L’Equipe“they also got the wrong leg concerning the MRI of Eduardo Camavinga’s left ankle injury, which occurred on December 3 in Bilbao.” The publication added that “four days later, he was on the bench against Celta Vigo, before being unavailable for two weeks.” This confirms that the doctors examined his right ankle instead of his injured left one, a repetition of the same type of mistake made during Mbappe’s knee scans.

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The result was a predictable setback. Camavinga was cleared to return prematurely, played against Celta Vigo on December 7, and then immediately broke down again. The midfielder subsequently missed multiple weeks, mirroring Mbappe’s extended absence caused by a similar diagnostic error. For a club priding itself on elite standards, the pattern is deeply embarrassing.

mbappe real madrid sad

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF reacts during the match against SL Benfica

Mbappe’s case still overshadows the club

The Camavinga revelations come on the heels of the Mbappe scandal, first exposed by The Athletic. The outlet reported that “Mbappe’s knee injury worsened when Real Madrid medical staff scanned the wrong leg.” French journalist Daniel Riolo went further, calling it a catastrophe: “It wasn’t just a mistake, it was a major accident… He could have completely smashed his knee.”

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Mbappe unknowingly played three full matches with inflammation and a partial ligament rupture, scoring in all of them while unknowingly worsening the injury. France now sees both cases as troubling signals, especially with World Cup preparations underway.

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