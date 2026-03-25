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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr circles around Lamine Yamal’s inner circle with strategic move for Marc Casado: How he could help fix midfield issues

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal and Marc Casado (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal and Marc Casado (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence continues to shape Al-Nassr’s long-term project, and the club’s latest strategy has drawn unexpected attention toward Barcelona’s rising generation. In the same ecosystem that nurtured Lamine Yamal, the Saudi side has turned its focus toward his teammate Marc Casado, a player whose situation in Catalonia is being closely monitored. The relationship between star talent, elite academies, and ambitious Middle Eastern clubs appears more connected than ever.

Lamine Yamal remains one of Barcelona’s crown jewels, but the real intrigue now surrounds Casado, a midfielder whose role has fluctuated this season. Despite limited minutes, he has attracted strong interest from across Europe and the Middle East. Al-Nassr, led on the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo, has emerged as one of the most determined suitors.

Barcelona, a club balancing competitive demands with economic realities, now finds itself at a crossroads with another La Masia graduate. The 22-year-old’s development, contract situation, and adaptability have created a perfect storm in a transfer market where opportunities shift rapidly.

The attempt by Al-Nassr to strengthen a vulnerable sector of the pitch hints at a much deeper tactical motivation, one that positions Casado as more than just another name on the list.

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde.

Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona celebrate a victory.

The Saudi strategy: Why Casado matters to Al-Nassr

Multiple reports confirm that Saudi Pro League clubs have placed him at the top of their agenda. Mundo Deportivo revealed that Casado has been the subject of a “major offer” from the Middle East, a proposal described as a massive financial package.

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The Saudis’ interest is not merely opportunistic. According to Sport and other Spanish outlets, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr view Casado as an ideal fit for the defensive midfield role. Al-Ahli is planning for life after Franck Kessie, while Al-Nassr is preparing for the future beyond Marcelo Brozovic, who is nearing the end of his top-level career.

Thus, the Spaniard is viewed as a potential solution to Al-Nassr’s long-standing midfield issues. His tactical intelligence, mobility, and ability to anchor transitions make him uniquely suited to stabilize a structure that has struggled with balance, even with elite attackers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

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La Masia’s promise faces real-world pressure

Marc Casado’s trajectory has been anything but straightforward this season. The 22-year-old has made 29 appearances for Barcelona, logging 1,276 minutes, but his influence has been reduced by the return of Marc Bernal and the continued dominance of Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan graduate has long been seen as one of La Masia’s most intelligent defensive midfielders. From his debut against Viktoria Plzen in 2022 to his first LaLiga appearance against Atletico Madrid, his understanding of the game has made him attractive to coaches and scouts alike. However, competition in Barcelona’s midfield remains fierce, with Gavi’s return, Pedri’s presence, and Hansi Flick’s trust in Bernal.

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