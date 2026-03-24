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Kylian Mbappé defends Real Madrid amid reported knee injury mishandling rumors: ‘There was a lot of speculation’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Kylian Mbappé started the 2025–26 season in top form, going head-to-head with Harry Kane for the European Golden Boot. Despite this, he was dealing with serious knee problems since December 2025. While he has returned to the field, Real Madrid reportedly put his knee at risk by misdiagnosing his injury. However, the 27-year-old striker decided to deny the information, defending los Blancos.

According to Daniel Riolo, via RMC Sport, Mbappé had been playing through various injuries since December 2025, but Real Madrid classified his physical issues as something that could be managed on a game-by-game basis. As a result, he pushed his knee beyond its limits and putting it at risk. Consequently, he consulted a Parisian knee specialist and followed a special muscle-building program to resolve his issues.

Far from confirming Riolo’s report, Kylian Mbappé gave a positive update on his knee and criticized the constant rumors. “My knee is fine. It’s getting better. Things are going pretty well and I know there was a lot of speculation about it and false things were said… It’s the life of a top athlete, and we’re used to people saying things without verifying them or having any basis in fact,” he said, via Diario AS.

Even though he had claimed that his recovery was surrounded by fake news, Mbappé admitted that he had recovered away from Real Madrid: “I have recovered 100 per cent. I had the opportunity to receive a thorough diagnosis in Paris, he said, via Diario AS. Nonetheless, the Frenchman acknowledged that Los Blancos were constantly working with the Parisian knee specialists.

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. and Vitinha #17 of Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. and Vitinha #17 of Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé denies managing minutes at Real Madrid ahead the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup just a few months away, Real Madrid fans expected Kylian Mbappé to have his minutes managed, aiming to arrive in peak condition with France. However, the 27-year-old striker has publicly rejected this approach, making clear his commitment to his club and his experience heading into the anticipated tournament.

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Arbeloa admits Kylian Mbappe ‘not at 100%’ after Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby as France friendlies loom

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Arbeloa admits Kylian Mbappe ‘not at 100%’ after Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby as France friendlies loom

“I’ve played two World Cups, I won one, and I reaches the final in the other. How did I prepare? By playing all matches with my club. For me, it’s very clear that I want to play all matches with Real MadridI prepared for my last two World Cups in the best way possible, which is by playing, scoring goals, winning titles and fighting until the last minute with my club,” Mbappé said, via Diario AS.

After missing several matches with Real Madrid, Kylian is looking to regain the scoring form he had before his injury. With this, he aims not only to boost Los Blancos, but also to pursue his second World Cup title, being a key figure for the third consecutive time. Additionally, the Frenchman states that he is fully fit, so there would be no risk of a relapse from his injury.

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