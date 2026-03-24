Argentina star Enzo Fernandez reveals ‘no talks’ with Real Madrid as Chelsea exit reports grow

Enzo Fernandez has been on Real Madrid‘s radar since he burst onto the scene at the highest level of the game, and with rumors of a potential Chelsea departure at season’s end continuing to swirl, the Spanish giants would be eager to make a move. Now linking up with the Argentina national team for the March friendlies, Fernandez has revealed that he has held “no talks” with Real Madrid so far.

After arriving in Argentina ahead of friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia, Fernandez was approached by reporters at the airport and, in comments collected by ESPN, addressed the speculation around Real Madrid‘s reported interest: “There are no talks. Right now I am focused on Chelsea; we’ll see what happens after the World Cup.“

Far from offering Chelsea fans any reassurance, Fernandez echoed remarks he made following the club’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination against PSG last Tuesday. “Can my continuity at Chelsea be guaranteed for next season? I don’t know. Right now, my mind is here; after that, the World Cup is coming, and we’ll see then,” he said in a post-match interview.

With an early exit from the Champions League against the Parisian side, Chelsea are now left with limited objectives for the remainder of the season, still alive in the FA Cup but well off the pace in the Premier League title race. Currently sitting sixth in the league, the Blues’ primary goal has become securing Champions League qualification for next season, a factor that, if left unmet, could weigh heavily on Fernandez’s thinking.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks dejected after Bradley Barcola scores for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea in early 2023 when the club paid his release clause of 121 million euros to sign him from Benfica on a deal running through June 2032. Now one of the team’s captains and key figures, his latest comments have sent shockwaves through a Chelsea side already dealing with a turbulent 2025-26 campaign.

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Enzo Fernandez reportedly open to Real Madrid move

Despite his denial of any ongoing talks, reports suggest there is more substance to the story ahead of a potential summer move. As revealed by talkSport‘s Ben Jacobs, Enzo Fernandez is open to joining Real Madrid if a genuine opportunity presents itself in the summer transfer window following the World Cup.

Part of his willingness to consider a departure stems not only from Chelsea’s on-field struggles and their distance from Champions League contention, but also from recent developments in the dugout. The dismissal of head coach Enzo Maresca has reportedly unsettled the squad, with Fernandez said to be particularly unhappy about the way the decision was handled.

One major obstacle any suitor would face is Fernandez’s price tag, currently listed at 90 million euros on Transfermarkt. While Saudi Arabia and PSG have reportedly shown interest, the Argentine would only seriously entertain a move to Spain, setting up a saga that figures to reach its conclusion in the weeks following the World Cup.

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