Lionel Messi’s MLS circle grows as another La Liga great and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann joins Orlando City, but there’s a twist

The arrival of another global superstar in Major League Soccer has taken center stage, as Lionel Messi is set to be joined in the United States by yet another iconic name from European soccer. Antoine Griezmann has officially completed a move to Orlando City, signaling a major statement of intent from the American club. However, while the headlines celebrate the blockbuster reunion of La Liga and World Cup winners’ pedigree in MLS, there remains an intriguing layer beneath the surface that adds mystery to the deal.

For Orlando, the signing represents more than just a high-profile acquisition; it is a declaration of ambition. The MLS side has been eager to elevate its global standing, and bringing in a player of Griezmann’s stature achieves exactly that. With Messi already transforming the league’s visibility at Inter Miami, the addition of another decorated European star strengthens the narrative of MLS as a growing destination for elite talent.

Griezmann’s move also carries emotional and historical weight. Having spent the majority of his career dominating Spanish soccer with Atletico Madrid, alongside spells at Barcelona and Real Sociedad, the Frenchman leaves behind a legacy built on consistency, creativity, and decisive moments. His journey from La Liga to MLS mirrors a broader trend of legendary players choosing the United States as the stage for their next chapter.

At first glance, the transfer appears straightforward: a world-class forward joins an ambitious club, ready to make an immediate impact. Yet, behind the excitement lies a crucial detail that reshapes expectations and adds a layer of suspense to the entire situation. The twist, however, is that Griezmann will not immediately join Orlando City. He will remain with Atletico Madrid and only link up with his new club in July 2026, when the summer transfer window opens.

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Landmark signing for Orlando City

Orlando City confirmed the signing of Griezmann on a two-year Designated Player contract running through the 2027-28 season, with an option for an additional year. The deal, while subject to standard procedures such as a medical and visa approval, is already being hailed as transformative.

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“Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer,” said club owner Mark Wilf. “He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation.” This move firmly places Orlando among the league’s most ambitious projects, reinforcing its commitment to building a championship-caliber roster.

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Griezmann’s vision for a new chapter and what it represents

Despite the delayed arrival, Griezmann has already expressed excitement about his future in Orlando. “I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City,” he said. “From my first conversations with the club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future.” His words highlight a mutual alignment between player and club, both driven by ambition and the desire to achieve something significant in MLS.

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The 35-year-old forward’s move underscores MLS’ growing appeal as a destination for world-class players. Following Messi’s arrival, the league continues to attract global attention, blending star power with competitive growth.