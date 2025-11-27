Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

In order to rejuvenate their sporting project, Liverpool decided to make a multi-million dollar investment that promised to maintain their competitiveness. However, they have failed to shine, performing poorly in the Premier League and Champions League and suffering their worst run since the 1953-54 season. After their defeat against PSV Eindhoven, coach Arne Slot spoke about his potential dismissal, clarifying both his position and that of the front office.

“I am feeling safe, I am OK, I have got a lot of support from above… It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory of course but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked. I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around,” Arne Slot said, at the latest press conference.

Following their resounding 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League, Liverpool have now lost nine of their last twelve games. In addition, they have lost three consecutive games by three or more goals, exposing the team’s obvious defensive weaknesses. Amid this slump, Slot has decided to keep Ibrahima Konate in the starting lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk, a decision that has been criticized as he has not been performing at his usual level in the 2025-26 season.

Curtis Jones strongly criticizes Liverpool’s troubled 2025-26 season

While Liverpool are the current Premier League champions, they are currently at the 12th spot in the standings. Taking into account their current performances, Virgil van Dijk openly delivered self-criticism of their performance. After not reaching a victory at Anfield against PSV, Curtis Jones joined in with the criticism, delivering a harsh perspective on their current situation and making a bold promise to fans.

Liverpool team talk during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match.

“I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. It’s just unacceptable. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words. We’re going to try and get this team back to where it needs to be, show everyone again what this club is about and why people call it the best team in the world but right now, we’re in the s— and it needs to change,” Curtis Jones said, as reported by ESPN.

Liverpool face a week poised to reshape their season

Although Liverpool have struggled to maintain good form in the 2025-26 season, they have renewed hope for the upcoming week. The Reds will visit West Ham on November 30, host Sunderland at Anfield on December 3, and conclude their Premier League week fixtures visiting Leeds United on December 6. Securing three consecutive victories could significantly improve their chances to secure Champions League spots for the 2026-27 season.

In case the Reds do not manage to secure a winning streak, Arne Slot’s position could be in danger despite having secured support from the front office. Not only do they need victories, but also a real change in the lineup, as the coach has maintained his bet on some players who have struggled to shine in the 2025-26 season.