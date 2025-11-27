Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during the UEFA Champions League.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesArne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during the UEFA Champions League.

In order to rejuvenate their sporting project, Liverpool decided to make a multi-million dollar investment that promised to maintain their competitiveness. However, they have failed to shine, performing poorly in the Premier League and Champions League and suffering their worst run since the 1953-54 season. After their defeat against PSV Eindhoven, coach Arne Slot spoke about his potential dismissal, clarifying both his position and that of the front office.

I am feeling safe, I am OK, I have got a lot of support from above… It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory of course but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked. I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around,” Arne Slot said, at the latest press conference.

Following their resounding 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League, Liverpool have now lost nine of their last twelve games. In addition, they have lost three consecutive games by three or more goals, exposing the team’s obvious defensive weaknesses. Amid this slump, Slot has decided to keep Ibrahima Konate in the starting lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk, a decision that has been criticized as he has not been performing at his usual level in the 2025-26 season.

Curtis Jones strongly criticizes Liverpool’s troubled 2025-26 season

While Liverpool are the current Premier League champions, they are currently at the 12th spot in the standings. Taking into account their current performances, Virgil van Dijk openly delivered self-criticism of their performance. After not reaching a victory at Anfield against PSV, Curtis Jones joined in with the criticism, delivering a harsh perspective on their current situation and making a bold promise to fans.

Liverpool players talking

Liverpool team talk during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match.

“I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. It’s just unacceptable. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words. We’re going to try and get this team back to where it needs to be, show everyone again what this club is about and why people call it the best team in the world but right now, we’re in the s— and it needs to change,” Curtis Jones said, as reported by ESPN.

Advertisement
Not only Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a main target from a top European side as a free agent

see also

Not only Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a main target from a top European side as a free agent

Liverpool face a week poised to reshape their season

Although Liverpool have struggled to maintain good form in the 2025-26 season, they have renewed hope for the upcoming week. The Reds will visit West Ham on November 30, host Sunderland at Anfield on December 3, and conclude their Premier League week fixtures visiting Leeds United on December 6. Securing three consecutive victories could significantly improve their chances to secure Champions League spots for the 2026-27 season.

In case the Reds do not manage to secure a winning streak, Arne Slot’s position could be in danger despite having secured support from the front office. Not only do they need victories, but also a real change in the lineup, as the coach has maintained his bet on some players who have struggled to shine in the 2025-26 season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly draw interest from Champions League winner for 2026 MLS move

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly draw interest from Champions League winner for 2026 MLS move

Inter Miami has reportedly drawn the interest of a Champions League winner to make his move to Lionel Messi's squad ahead of the 2026 MLS.

Mbappe scores four goals in a single Champions League match: Have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo ever done it?

Mbappe scores four goals in a single Champions League match: Have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo ever done it?

Kylian Mbappe made UEFA Champions League history with four goals for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ever done anything similar?

Kylian Mbappé scores three goals in six minutes for Real Madrid: How close is he to the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history?

Kylian Mbappé scores three goals in six minutes for Real Madrid: How close is he to the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history?

Kylian Mbappe netted three goals in 6 minutes with Real Madrid, making fans wonder if it was the fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo