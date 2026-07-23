Kylian Mbappé matches Eusebio’s 60-year-old scoring record that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never reached

Kylian Mbappé has managed to have a historic 2025-26 season, amid the disappointing season with Real Madrid and France. Without having managed to win any title, many fans criticize his season. Nevertheless, he has managed to demonstrate his scoring prowess, equaling a scoring record that had only been held by Eusébio for the last 60 years. Moreover, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo managed to achieve it in their careers.

According to DAZN, Kylian Mbappé became the first player since 1966 to finish as the top scorer in the World Cup (10 goals), the UEFA Champions League (15 goals), and the domestic league (25 goals) in a single season. The only player to achieve it before him was Portuguese legend Eusébio. With this in mind, the 27-year-old star has already established as one of the greatest players in history.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in history, but he never managed to finish as the top scorer in all three competitions in a single season. The closest he came was in the 2009-10 season, when he scored 34 goals in LaLiga and 8 goals in the Champions League. However, he failed to score a single goal at the 2010 World Cup, missing his greatest chance. Despite becoming a legend, he never came close to achieving it again.

With nearly 1,000 goals in his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest goalscorers in history. However, he also failed to equal Eusébio’s record during his professional career. In the 2013-14 season, the veteran striker came very close, finishing as the top scorer in LaLiga with 31 goals and in the Champions League with 17 goals. However, he scored only one goal at the 2014 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé #10 of France controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kylian Mbappé’s impressive season overshadowed by collective struggles

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Kylian Mbappé established as one of the best players in the world. He led Real Madrid’s attack, scoring 42 goals and providing 7 assists, making him the team’s standout player. In addition, he carried his excellent form over to France, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. However, the lack of collective success for his teams could leave him without individual awards.

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France and Real Madrid being two of the biggest powers in soccer world, neither of them managed to win a single title during the 2025-26 season. As a result, he appears to be losing ground in the Ballon d’Or race to Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, and other players. Despite being one of the best players of recent years, individual awards continue to slip through his hands, as he is not considered the favorite this season either.