Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid coach, breaks the silence on his future after years away from the sidelines

Zinedine Zidane, despite lacking prior coaching experience, became a legendary figure at Real Madrid. During his tenure with the team, he secured eleven titles, notably including three consecutive Champions League titles. Since leaving Los Blancos in 2021, the Frenchman has distanced himself from soccer, reportedly turning down offers from several European teams. However, he recently broke his silence about his future, surprising fans.

At a recent charity event in Toulon, Zinedine Zidane announced that he would soon return to coaching, though he provided no hints about whether it will be with a club or a national team. This statement has created a sense of uncertainty. With that said, the French star has frequently been linked to teams such as Manchester United, Juventus, and Liverpool, as well as France.

Even if Zidane recently announced his return as a coach, he has already expressed a long-term goal to lead the French national team. Meanwhile, questions have arisen about Didier Deschamps’ future, with L’Equipe reporting that his contract will not be renewed after the 2026 World Cup. Consequently, Zidane’s appointment appears to be the most probable outcome, though it might not become official until after the prestigious tournament concludes.

Not only France, but Juventus could also be a possible destination for Zinedine Zidane. Although the Italian team recently signed Luciano Spalletti as coach, his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. With this in mind, the arrival of the Frenchman as the team’s coach would not be impossible. In fact, Zidane expressed that he didn’t know why his move to the Italian team hadn’t happened in the recent time, as he holds the club dear to his heart.

Zinedine Zidane is thrown up in the air by his players after Madrid secure the La Liga title.

Can Zidane recreate his Real Madrid success with another team?

Zinedine Zidane’s professional career has often been clouded by doubts regarding his true ability to make an impact. Despite being named the world’s best coach twice, critics argue that he took over an already well-established team, requiring minimal changes to achieve success. Consequently, the prospect of his potential arrival at a European team generates considerable expectations.

Achieving a feat like winning three consecutive Champions League titles or transforming a team into a legendary powerhouse in a brief span is no small task. However, Zidane has consistently demonstrated his capacity to lead major sporting endeavors. He effectively managed the complex dynamics of the Bale-Benzema-Cristiano offensive trio, optimized the performance of a large squad, and secured titles along the way.

Zidane’s potential appointment to a European club or the French national team would mark the greatest challenge of his storied career: Building a sports project from the ground up, crafting an offensive style of play, and establishing a robust defensive press. In case he receives enough time, he could transform any roster into one of the most formidable, as he has consistently demonstrated his talent for empowering key players and adapting to changing circumstances.