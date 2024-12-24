As Boxing Day draws near, Premier League teams are gearing up for their festive fixtures, and Pep Guardiola is employing unconventional methods to address Manchester City‘s ongoing struggles. Star right-back Kyle Walker recently shed light on Guardiola’s decision to change the plans for Christmas Day.

Manchester City will kick off Boxing Day action against Everton at the Etihad Stadium, with an early 12:30 GMT kickoff leaving little time for preparation. In response, Guardiola has opted to cancel the team’s customary day off on Christmas to ensure they are ready to perform.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker podcast, the defender shared his perspective on the adjustment: “We’re gonna train on Christmas Day this season. “We are doing this season because obviously we’ve got Everton at 12:30 (GMT) on Boxing Day, but the last couple of seasons I know that we’ve had Christmas Day off, which has been very nice.”

Walker also reflected on the privilege of past seasons, compared to the reality of other teams in the league. “We’ve been fortunate over the past couple of seasons that we haven’t had to train on Christmas Day, which has been very nice…most do,” Walker admitted.

Guardiola’s strategy to reverse City’s form

Guardiola’s decision underscores the urgency of the moment. With just four points from their last eight Premier League matches, Manchester City sits in an uncharacteristic 7th place. The Spanish manager hopes the additional preparation will help reset the team both physically and mentally, as they aim to recover their dominant form.

The Spanish boss was asked about Walker’s statement, and he elaborated on the new schedule. “We are training today, and we’re training tomorrow night. We are staying over here, and we’re going to play in Boxing Day,” he revealed in the pre-match press conference.

When asked whether players would still have time to spend with their families, Guardiola clarified: “Yes, they’ll be with their families the two days. At night they’ll be at home with their families, and tomorrow during the morning and the night will be here. Hopefully they want to be here because it’s our job and our duty.”

Guardiola has also reached yet a new negative record with Manchester City, reason why the coach’s focus on discipline and preparation could prove crucial as City looks to climb back into contention in the Premier League table.