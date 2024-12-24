Kevin Zenón, the Boca Juniors midfielder, has emerged as a surprise target for Inter Miami CF, managed by Javier Mascherano. Zenón, who had a stellar first half of 2025 for Boca before a dip in form following the Olympics, has recently regained his top form under manager Fernando Gago. This resurgence in performance has put him firmly back on the radar of several clubs.

Initially a revelation for Boca Juniors, Zenón quickly established himself as one of their key players in the first half of 2025. However, after the Olympic Games, his performance dipped, resulting in a loss of his starting position and a period of inconsistency.

The arrival of manager Fernando Gago seems to have been a catalyst for Zenón’s return to form, leading to renewed interest from other clubs. This is not uncommon in professional sports when talented players have to overcome difficult patches. The potential transfer signals the player’s high value and the willingness of several teams to acquire his skills.

Mascherano’s influence and Inter Miami’s interest

Inter Miami’s interest is particularly noteworthy because Mascherano, Inter Miami’s manager, previously coached Zenón with the Argentina U-23 Olympic team. This familiarity, coupled with Zenón’s youth (23 years old) and high potential, makes him an attractive prospect for the club.

The prior relationship between player and manager suggests that Mascherano is confident in the player’s ability to contribute positively to the club. It also suggests that the player may be willing to make a move to a club where he knows the manager.

Despite Inter Miami’s interest, a transfer is far from guaranteed. Boca Juniors are reluctant to let go of Zenón, given the significant competitions they face in 2025, including the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup (in which Inter Miami will also participate). Zenón is a key player for both Boca Juniors and their manager. The value of the player is also significant to the team. The club is therefore seeking a transfer fee that aligns with his release clause, which is set at $15 million.

The possibility of a loan move, similar to the one involving Ezequiel “Chelo” Weigandt, is also considered infeasible for a player of Zenón’s caliber. Therefore, a move away from Boca Juniors is currently deemed unlikely by those close to the player.