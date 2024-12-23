Manchester City is experiencing an unprecedented period of poor form under manager Pep Guardiola, a stark contrast to the team’s typically dominant performance since his arrival in 2016. Despite recently extending his contract until June 2026, Guardiola and his team are facing intense scrutiny following a string of disappointing results. This current run represents a dramatic downturn for a club accustomed to success.

According to 433, Manchester City has suffered the same number of defeats in its last 12 matches as it did in the previous 108. This startling statistic underlines the severity of the team’s recent struggles.

The team lost nine of the last twelve matches across all competitions, culminating in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League. This mirrors the total losses from over a hundred previous games, an alarming statistic.

This latest setback extends the team’s negative run even further. In the last dozen league matches alone, City secured only one victory, its worst run since 2003. This dismal record raises serious questions about the team’s ability to consistently perform at their expected high level.

Poor points tally in Premier League matches

The alarming trend continues when analyzing league points. Among the 20 Premier League teams, Manchester City has accumulated the fewest points (four) from its last eight league matches. Despite this alarmingly poor run of form, the team remarkably still clings to a Champions League qualification spot. This tenuous position underscores how far the team has fallen and how quickly their performance has deteriorated.

Further highlighting their struggles, Manchester City possesses the lowest points-per-game average (0.5) among all Premier League teams since November. This places them at the bottom of the table, significantly lagging behind even struggling teams like Southampton, who boasts an average of 0.77 points per game. This illustrates not just a temporary dip in form but a sustained period of underperformance.