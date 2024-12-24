FC Barcelona‘s early-season dominance in the 2024-25 La Liga campaign has waned, allowing Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to close the gap. Amid the team’s recent struggles, star midfielder Pedri issued a heartfelt message to his teammates and fans, emphasizing resilience and a renewed focus as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Pedri has been a cornerstone for Barcelona this season, featuring in all 19 La Liga matches and six UEFA Champions League fixtures. The Spanish international played a pivotal role in Hansi Flick’s system, shining even in the recent loss against Atletico Madrid, where he scored the opener before the team conceded a 1-2 comeback defeat.

In response to the disappointing form, Pedri took to social media to rally both his team and fans. “We need to turn this frustration into fuel. Come back recharged and with the sole purpose of improving, competing again at our best level, and finishing the season on top,” he wrote on Instagram.

He then took the opportunity to grate everyone ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations: “Enjoy these days with your family, as we will. It will do us all good. Happy Holidays and Força Barça!”

The loss to Atletico Madrid marked a painful moment for Barcelona. Not only did they relinquish the league’s top spot, falling to third, but it also highlighted their struggles at home. In their last three games at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium—against Las Palmas, Leganes, and Atletico—Barça has suffered consecutive defeats.

In the last 11 matches across all competitions, the Blaugrana have secured just five wins, alongside two draws and four losses. Despite the slump, coach Hansi Flick defended his squad after the Atletico defeat, praising their style of play and asserting that the result was undeserved.

Injuries continue to plague Barca

Barcelona’s dip in form coincided with key injuries, most notably to rising star Lamine Yamal, who has been sidelined since suffering a setback against Red Star Belgrade in November. His absence has significantly impacted the team’s attacking dynamic.

Adding to their woes, Ferran Torres sustained an injury during the Atletico match. Substituted in the 64th minute, Torres struggled to finish the game, and subsequent medical tests revealed a minor soleus muscle injury. The club confirmed his absence in a statement:

“As the problem has not gone away, the player today underwent magnetic resonance and a small injury to his soleus has been detected, meaning he will be unavailable until the injury has healed.”

Barcelona will face Union Deportiva Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on January 14th, offering a chance to rest key players and provide much-needed recovery time for injured stars as the team regroups for the challenges ahead.