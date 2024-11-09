Following Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s 2024 Ballon d’Or win, an unexpected tension has surfaced between him and Real Madrid’s Vinicius. The Brazilian forward’s choice to skip the awards ceremony, along with other Madrid players, did not go unnoticed by Rodri, who subtly addressed their absence in an interview with France Football. The Spaniard suggested that knowing how to lose gracefully is as important as knowing how to win, a remark widely interpreted as aimed at Vinicius and his Real Madrid teammates.

The Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious awards in soccer, saw an unusual absence of Los Blancos stars this year. Vinicius, along with Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal, all declined to attend after learning Vinicius would not take home the title. In contrast, Rodri, who has just become the third defensive player to win the award since 1996, expressed his surprise and disappointment at their absence, noting, “Would I have preferred everyone to be present? Obviously, yes… The best team of the year did not attend the ceremony despite having the best coach and the highest scorer”. His remarks underscored his belief in the importance of showing support, even in less favorable situations.

In his interview, the 28-year-old appeared to reference the Madrid players’ decision, hinting at his view that being present at the ceremony should extend beyond winning. “Knowing how to win but also knowing how to lose is important,” he remarked, adding, “For example, last year, Erling [Haaland] was in a better position than me to win. I wanted to come to support him in that special moment.” He recounted how, even in years past, he chose to attend, regardless of his odds of winning, as a show of respect and solidarity with fellow players.

Rodri, who has been sidelined by an injury since Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal in September, said the event provided him with a welcome “breath of fresh air” amid a challenging recovery period. His words reinforced his view that such gatherings honor the collective spirit of the sport, a value he believes should extend to all top players, win or lose.

What did Rodri say about Madrid’s reaction and Benzema’s comments?

Upon learning of Real Madrid’s absence while en route to Paris, the midfielder admitted he initially thought it was a rumor. “My first reaction was disbelief; I didn’t believe it. It’s just fake news, I thought.” However, when he landed, congratulatory messages began pouring in, affirming his win. “When I heard George Weah say my name, I covered my face with my hands; I couldn’t believe it,” he shared, describing the moment as surreal.

When asked about recent comments by ex-Madrid player Karim Benzema, who suggested Vinicius deserved the title, Rodri remained diplomatic, acknowledging that Benzema had a right to his opinion. However, he felt justified in his achievement, noting, “I appealed to a jury of a hundred voters… Paul Scholes, another respected midfielder, also praised my play as very intelligent.” Rodri added, “Football goes far beyond scoring goals. The fact a midfielder won can inspire children to become team players.”

Reflecting on his approach to game

Known for his intelligent play and consistency, Rodri offered some insight into the qualities he believes led to his win. The Spaniard admitted he may not be the fastest or most skillful passer, but highlighted his strategic awareness on the field: “I continuously understand where I can be the best… when to push forward with my teammates, when to pull back, when to accelerate, and when to slow down.” This unique ability to read and react effectively on the field, he believes, has earned him recognition.

Rodri attributed his success not just to his skills, but to his consistency. “That’s why I consider Messi and Cristiano as the greatest,” he explained, referring to their sustained excellence over nearly two decades. Yet, he also acknowledged areas he aims to improve, particularly his emotional control during defeats. “I need to learn to keep a cool head,” he admitted, adding that even he sometimes struggles with maintaining composure in challenging moments.